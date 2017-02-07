Turnquest: Set egos aside to defeat PLP

Free National Movement (FNM) Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest yesterday called on opposition factions to set aside “egos and self-interests” in order to unseat the Progressive Liberal Party.

“In respect to all of the various factions of opposition that are out there we encourage all of them to join the Free National Movement and help us to rid this country of what we believe, and what the majority of Bahamian people believe, is a failed government; a government that has shown over and repeatedly that it does not respect the will and the wish of the people,” Turnquest said.

“Despite their mantra, they have not put Bahamians first, and I think all of us want to see the back of them.

“I think this is a time in our history when we all have to put down our egos and our self interest and come together as a unified force to unseat the Progressive Liberal Party, who have shown that they have no shame.”

A Public Domain poll released by The Nassau Guardian in September said, “There is a split in the opposition that keeps the PLP viable now. A unified opposition would pose a tremendous challenge for the PLP.”

In negotiations for a union between the FNM and Democratic National Alliance (DNA), the DNA wanted as many as 14 seats uncontested. The negotiations, however, fell through.

Turnquest’s call follows former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham’s call for FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis and Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner to put aside their differences or risk losing the general election.

In a vote of no confidence, Loretta Butler-Turner and six other members of the FNM’s parliamentary caucus removed Minnis as official opposition leader late last year.

Butler-Turner then appointed DNA Leader Branville McCartney as a leader of opposition business in the Senate.

Ingraham told The Tribune last week, “It seems to me to make sense to present the public with a united front, the public does not like divided parties.

“In fact, they like to punish parties when they are divided and the extent to which the FNM can get itself together, put us in a position to be able to talk to the DNA, and if they are not talking any sense, the FNM has the opportunity now to take its Senate seat back from Mr. [Branville] McCartney and proceed and tell the public why they can’t do a deal with them and why the public ought to focus its attention on voting for the FNM as an alternative to the PLP.”

When asked about Ingraham’s comments Turnquest said, “We are always interested to hear the advice of the former prime minister and we certainly take due consideration of it.

“The fact of the matter is that the Free National Movement is unified at this point and we are prepared to face our political foe in the PLP and restore this country to some sort of good governance and growth.”

When asked specifically about a possible reunification with Butler-Turner and the other MPs who opposed Minnis, Turnquest said, “I’m sure that we would be more than willing to have a conversation with them.

“The fact of the matter is that there is a process that has been engaged and the outcome of that process will be determined. The positions have been taken on both sides.”

He added, “The Free National Movement is moving forward. We are not going to get stuck and bogged down into playing who and what, and why for, because at the end of the day our party is bigger than any one of us.”

Butler-Turner recently announced her intention to run as an independent in Long Island.



