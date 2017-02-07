Judge refuses recusal bid by PM’s lawyers

A Supreme Court judge on Monday denied a recusal bid by lawyers representing Prime Minister Perry Christie.

Justice Rhonda Bain, who is hearing a number of trials regarding the dispute between feuding billionaires Louis Bacon and Peter Nygard concerning Nygard’s alleged illegal expansion of his Lyford Cay property, has applied to the prime minister for a two-year extension as she reaches the mandatory retirement age of 65 on April 22.

Christie is named in the action as the minister with responsibility for Crown land.

Other members of the executive named in the action are Minister of Works Philip Davis; Glenys Hanna-Martin as minister responsible for ports; Kenred Dorsett, who has responsibility for the environment and the Town Planning Committee; and Michael Major, the director of Physical Planning.

Christie’s lawyer, Wayne Munroe, QC, argued that Bain should recuse herself, as she stood to gain financially by the grant of an extension because her salary would exceed her pension.

In refusing the application, the judge noted that she had carriage of the matters since 2013 and 2014.

Bain said that she had “made all effort to have these matters completed” before her 65th birthday.

But she said that the respondents in the action made this goal near impossible.

Bain said, “However, it appears to the court that the respondents are making every effort for these matters not to be completed by the constant request for adjournments and the filing of new interlocutory applications.”

According to Bain, there are 19 outstanding interlocutory applications.

The government made two of those applications; yet no one has sought a date for the applications to be heard, Bain said.

Bain continued, “The court is of the opinion that these two part-heard applications, the Keod Smith and Derek Ryan contempt application, and the Nygard's first committal application, must be completed by this court.”

Bain said that Munroe failed to prove “that taking all the circumstances into consideration, a fair-minded and informed observer would conclude that there is a real possibility or a real danger that Bain would be biased in this matter and would not be able to decide the matters on their merits after hearing all the issues involved in the case.”

Bain added, “Additionally, the court finds that the judiciary is independent of the executive. The prime minister may not request a judge to recuse herself from a matter for no valid reason. The distribution of cases is the responsibility of the chief justice and is not a power that may be usurped by the prime minister.”

Munroe appeared along with Clinton Clarke Jr. and Tommel Roker. Fred Smith, QC, and Dawson Malone appeared for Save The Bays.

In 2015, Bain was asked to recuse herself from committal proceedings involving Nygard through a notice of motion filed in the Supreme Court by his former lawyer, Keod Smith, on the grounds of bias. However, Bain later ruled that Nygard had not proved there was evidence of bias or apparent bias toward him and later cited Smith and Derek Ryan for contempt of court made in the “scandalous” affidavits.



