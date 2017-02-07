Mitchell: Bahamian students need not worry about U.S. travel ban

Bahamian students in the United States have nothing to fear when traveling home to The Bahamas, Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell indicated yesterday.

Amid a United States executive order that temporarily bars entry to the U.S. for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days and all refugees from those countries for 120 days, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received reports of students in universities in the U.S. being advised against traveling home so as not to jeopardize their student visas, Mitchell noted.

“No Bahamian student ought to be concerned, I am advised, by any ill effects as a result of various policies,” Mitchell told reporters outside the University of The Bahamas.

In late January, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a sweeping immigration ban temporarily suspending the U.S. refugee program and barring all immigration for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Responding to Trump’s signing of the executive order, MSNBC contributor Malcolm Nance claimed The Bahamas has “more terrorist members than any of those other countries”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs refuted the claim and branded the report as “rubbish”.

Nance eventually apologized amid the firestorm that erupted and demands from Bahamians.

The unsubstantiated claim further heightened concerns about Bahamian students, in particular, being allowed reentry into the U.S.

Yesterday, Mitchell said he has advised overseas officers that there has been no change “material or otherwise” to policies regarding Bahamians accessing the United States.

“At a press conference when we were signing the Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center (AUTEC) agreement last week, the chargé (U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Lisa Johnson) indicated that there is no effect on Bahamian passport holders on this policy,” he said.

“That continues to be the situation as I understand it, up to today.”

Mitchell added, “In any event, I know the matters are still to be reviewed by the courts.

“Up to this morning, there was a restraining order in effect, which prevents the policy from being carried out until the courts have a look at it.

“But, even before that, the chargé here had said no Bahamian passport holders are affected in any way, shape or form, by these policies.”

Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates was fired after she ordered Justice Department lawyers to stop defending the executive order.

The White House press secretary’s office called Yates’ move a betrayal of the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order that it said has been designed to protect citizens of the U.S.



