Boundaries report ready

The final report of the Boundaries Commission has been completed and was expected to be delivered to Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling last night or this morning for her sign-off, Speaker of the House of Assembly Dr. Kendal Major confirmed.

Major, who spoke to The Nassau Guardian following a meeting at the House, said the commission had reached consensus and signed off on the report, though there was some “tidying up” that needed to be done.

“We have consensus. It has been completed,” Major said.

“It should be delivered to the governor general tonight or tomorrow morning.

“We expect the report to be tabled on Wednesday.”

The tabling of the report would allow for debate on the reconstituted constituencies.

It would also allow the Parliamentary Registration Department to begin preparing the register and handing out voters’ cards.

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis has repeatedly called on Prime Minister Perry Christie to give Bahamians an opportunity to vote for new leadership, saying the first step is to table the Boundaries Commission report in Parliament.

The report was expected to be tabled on January 9.

But on that day, the speaker said “much to my disappointment” several “unprecedented and mitigating factors”, including information leaked in December, impacted the commission’s work.

Based on that leaked information, on which The Guardian reported, portions of Fort Charlotte, Bains Town and Grants Town, Centerville and Englerston will be redrawn to form the reconstituted constituency, St. Cecilia, which was eliminated ahead of the 2012 general election and divided among Bains Town, Centerville and Englerston.

Major subsequently confirmed the creation of one new constituency – St. Cecilia.

But it remains unclear if those changes and others were maintained.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham expressed concerns a week ago about the timing of the report, saying this could lead to challenges in getting the voter register properly prepared.

The last Boundaries Commission report was tabled on November 28, 2011, nearly six months ahead of the May 7, 2012 general election.

Under the previous Christie administration, the report was tabled on March 19, 2007, less than two months before the May 7, 2007 general election.

It was tabled on November 29, 2001, nearly six months before the May 2, 2002 general election.

Asked to respond to Ingraham, the speaker declined.

Even with the completion of the report, Bahamians may have a while longer to wait before the next general election.

While previously anticipating a “fast and furious” build-up to the general election in the new year, Christie announced in Parliament last Wednesday that the “elections are not in the near future”.

While at the University of The Bahamas yesterday, the prime minister was asked to expound on his recent indication about the next general election.

The prime minister advised that he was not inclined to do an interview, but said, “tomorrow is another day”.



