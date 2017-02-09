Grand Bahamian teams given volleyball jerseys

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama — Freeport Restaurant Company Ltd. donated team jerseys to four volleyball teams at the Ministry for Grand Bahama this past Monday.

The presentation was made for the senior boys and girls of Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy, Eight Mile Rock High girls and Jack Hayward High boys. These teams were the winners of the Grand Bahama Secondary Schools Athletic Association (GBSSAA) Championships in December.

Minister for Grand Bahama Dr. Michael Darville noted, “Grand Bahama is a leader when it comes to developing and producing the most skilled and talented individuals in the area of sports.” Darville gave the examples of Demetrius Pinder and Michael Mathieu for track and field, and Jonquel Jones and “Buddy” Hield in the area of basketball. He said he was pleased that Freeport Restaurant Company was donating the jerseys to the schools.

Darville said: “Donations such as these go a long way. They help to ease the financial burden on the school and parents, thus allowing the focus to remain on the athletes' training. Being properly outfitted and knowing that they have the support of the local community also serves as a boost to the team's morale and performance. Therefore, on behalf of the government and the staff here at the Ministry for Grand Bahama, I wish to say a very special thank you to Freeport Restaurant Company for the support over the years, and their future development of young athletes here on the island of Grand Bahama.”

Darville called on corporate Grand Bahama to join Freeport Restaurant Company and adopt some of the schools as it relates to sports development and sports programs. To young athletes, the minister gave this advice: “We encourage you to work hard; the sky is the limit. And become dedicated and persistent, and you will eventually achieve your goals and be able to be productive citizens.”

Carla Wildgoose, assistant marketing manager at Freeport Restaurant Company Ltd., representing Pizza Hut, said the company believes in investing in the youth and thanked the minister as well as Norris Bain, former sports administrator at the Ministry of Education, for the opportunity. Bain, former principal of Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy, also thanked the sponsors and encouraged corporate Grand Bahama to sponsor teams, as “sport provides such a wonderful outlet for our young people”.

Also present for the donation were representatives of Tabernacle and Jack Hayward schools.



