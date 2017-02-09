Man, 20, on trial, accused of 2014 murder

The prosecution yesterday opened their case against the 20-year-old man, who they contend is responsible for the 2014 murder of Takeil Curry.

The accused, Alex Pratt, has denied the murder charge at his trial before Justice Deborah Fraser. He was a juvenile when he allegedly committed the crime.

Pratt was previously charged along with Lynden Prosper, but the case was withdrawn against him yesterday.

The victim’s mother, Malia Curry, testified that she last saw her son alive around 7 a.m. when she left for work.

Curry said she returned to her Step Street home two hours later in search of her son after receiving a call.

She said she went to Johnson Road after receiving information and saw her son on the ground, bleeding from the mouth and nose.

Curry said she put him in her car and took him to the hospital, where he later died.

Defense lawyer Sonia Timothy asked Curry if she had a sister called Sheria Curry.

She said that she did.

Timothy asked, “Did you know that Lynden Prosper was convicted for the murder of your sister, Sheria Curry?”

The prosecutor, Raquel Whymms, objected to the question as Prosper is not before the court.

The judge agreed with the submission.

Timothy then asked, “Was your sister Sheria Curry murdered?”

Curry said, “Yes, she was murdered.”

The case continues tomorrow, but the jury has been excused until Monday.



