Keva and Ra’Von Major get bail

A judge yesterday set bail at $9,000 each for a woman and her son accused of possession of a loaded firearm.

Keva Major and her son, Ra’Von, appeared before Justice Milton Evans with their lawyer, Donna Major, seeking bail.

Officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) raided the Soldier Road home occupied by the family on January 22 and allegedly found a .45 pistol with eight bullets in a bedroom closet.

Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs on Tuesday rejected the bail application of Dwight Major, who was deported to The Bahamas after serving a sentence for drug trafficking in the United States.

Mrs. Major was extradited to Florida with her husband in 2008 to face drug trafficking charges. She pleaded guilty a few months later and was given credit for the five years she spent at The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services fighting extradition.

Mr. Major, through his lawyer Sonia Timothy, claimed that the gun was planted by police, despite a confession admitting he had the gun for protection.

Mr. Major claimed that police persuaded him to confess by promising to release his relatives but did not honor their commitment.

The family will face trial before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on March 14.



