Baha Mar not accepting reservations until after opening

Despite its much anticipated April 21 opening, Baha Mar will not be taking any reservations until after it opens, according to Robert Sands, the resort's senior vice president of administration and external affairs.

“It’s important that once we open this resort we open it properly, ensuring customer service, customer satisfaction,” Sands said.

“Therefore, the entire approach to the [number] of persons we will attract in the beginning, we will start off small and build our way up.

“The most important thing for us is the guest experience.

“The fact is that Grand Hyatt, which has management of two towers, representing 1,801 rooms, when they left us the last time, we had over $200 million worth of business on the books.

“We are satisfied that by the time the entire resort opens, our entire marketing plan, PR plan, social media plan, advertising, will be in full gear to put us in the position to take advantage of the winter season for 2018.

“During that interim period, as we open up portions of the resort on a gradual basis we will be working on guest experiences, brand experiences, quality; to ensure that we do not turn away one single guest dissatisfied.”

Baha Mar filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on June 29, 2015.

All related cases have since been dismissed.

News that the sale of Baha Mar has yet to be completed recently made headlines and prompted questions from Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis over the government’s intention to “mislead” the Bahamian people.

Prime Minister Perry Christie announced on December 12 that the stalled Baha Mar resort was being sold to CTF BM Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Hong Kong conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE).

He indicated that while a sale and purchase agreement has been executed, there still remained “outstanding conditions and negotiations between the bank (Export-Import Bank of China, which financed the project) and CTF for various ancillary agreements”.

Sands said recently the closing of the purchase will be finalized once China Construction America (CCA) completes the construction of the project.

He told The Nassau Guardian on Tuesday that “the government regulators are engaged with us at the moment in advancing the hotel licensing arrangements and we are very satisfied that, that process has (started) to put us in a position to open on the 21st of April”.

More than 10,000 people have applied for Baha Mar jobs, but there are only 1,500 open positions for the April 21 opening, according to the resort’s Vice President of Human Resources and Organizational Development Kirsty Cowper.

Ultimately, the resort will aim to hire at least 5,000 people.



