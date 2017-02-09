Gibson: Customs officers’ money ready

Labour Minister Shane Gibson yesterday said the government has set aside funds for serving uniformed officers of the Customs Department, following his receipt of a petition signed by over 100 customs officers requesting they be paid money agreed to by the Bahamas Customs and Immigration Allied Workers Union (BCIAWU).

In a letter addressed to the officers, Gibson said, “The minister for the public service is in receipt of a petition from uniformed officers of the Customs Department seeking the payment of ‘the sums agreed upon via the negotiation of the union and government negotiating teams’ (the said sums).

“The government of The Bahamas has set aside the relevant sums.

“Any uniformed officer of the said departments who wishes to be paid may make written application for payment through your respective human resource departments.

“Upon receipt of the written request, the payments should be made in your next pay packet or not later than March 29, 2017.”

The letter came nearly two weeks after Gibson said he had recommended that the officers be paid, despite the union’s failure to conclude and sign an industrial agreement.

Gibson said, “Over 130 custom officers signed a petition and sent it to me, and they are requesting the government pay the custom officers the money negotiated already by the union, since the union seems as though they don’t want to sign the industrial agreement.

“I think under normal circumstances we would have looked at waiting until the union signed the agreement, but the fact that there is none and has never been a collective bargaining agreement in place, I’m recommending to my colleagues that we pay the officers since the officers want to be paid.

“Generally speaking, the way the law works, you can’t unilaterally take away benefits from employees, but you can give benefits at any time.

“Because of the fact that there is not a collective bargaining agreement in place and there has never been one in place, I’m going to recommend that we pay the customs officers because they want to be paid their money.”

The petition said, “The bargaining unit has lost confidence in the leadership of (BCIAWU President) Sloane T. Smith and the entire executive board and no longer wishes for them to negotiate on our behalf.”

The letter also requested the appointment of an interim board of trustees of the union following the dissolution of the executive board.



