Armed robber shot dead by police

One of four armed robbers was shot dead by police during an armed robbery attempt early yesterday morning.

According to police reports, shortly after 5 a.m. a police officer was jogging on Bamboo Boulevard when four males armed with handguns in a silver vehicle pulled up and attempted to rob him.

“The officer, in fear of his life, withdrew his police service firearm and fatally shot one of the males,” reports said.

“The male was pronounced dead on the scene. The other three males sped off in the vehicle.”

Two suspects were arrested after turning themselves in at the East Street South Police Station in the vehicle, police said.

Police suspect the men to be responsible for a number of recent armed robberies.

Her Majesty’s Coroner is assisting in the investigation.



