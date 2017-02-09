Halkitis defends VAT explanation

Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis yesterday continued to defend his “break down” of how value-added tax (VAT) revenue is being spent by the government amid heavy criticisms of his speech at the 52nd Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) National Convention last month, where he attempted to give an account of ‘where the VAT money gone’.

In Parliament on Wednesday, Halkitis said he stands by what he said at the convention, where he attempted to give an account of the Christie administration’s financial stewardship over this term in office.

“... The reaction to my speech was as if I was giving an exhaustive list of every single penny that the VAT money went towards,” he said yesterday.

“No, Mr. Speaker, I wanted to speak within a context of what we sought to do with the reform; put us in a better position for good governance and show some results of what we did, Mr. Speaker.

“There is a time in this House for a full accounting.

“We had a budget debate in 2015/2016, and the mid-year debate of 2015/2016, and the budget debate of 2016/2017, and hopefully, God’s willing, very shortly we will come with a mid-year statement of 2016/2017.

“Some have taken the narrow view that said you borrowed the money or that’s where the money gone when you borrowed the money, but, Mr. Speaker, I was speaking in the broad context of supporting good governance, including being able to defray our expenses and paying down the debt.”

VAT was introduced in January 2015 at a rate of 7.5 percent. Nearly $1 billion has been collected to date.

In his January 24 address at the PLP convention, Halkitis said VAT revenue was spent on the Critical Care Block at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), Bahamasair’s new fleet of aircraft, recent hurricane relief efforts and major capital investments in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, among other things.

But the government has borrowed large sums of money for these projects.

Days after his speech, while on Guardian Radio 96.9 FM’s “The Revolution” with host Juan McCartney, Halkitis said there is no way to account specifically for VAT revenue as all money collected goes into the constitutionally mandated Consolidated Fund, after he was pressed to explain in detail where the money was used.

Yesterday, Halkitis said since the implementation of VAT, there has been a heightened awareness as to government finances and there were many questions as to why the government was implementing it.

He said after several studies it was revealed that VAT would assist the country in numerous ways.

He went on to elaborate on how VAT has helped the economy since its implementation.

“... I reflected on the fact that when we came to office, we met a deficit in excess of $500 million, an economy that was not growing, unemployment which doubled since the last time we were in office, no short-term head room in terms of finances to conduct the government, and so we had this big decision ahead of us,” he said.

“How do we reform our system so that we can provide services required for good governance and at the same time reduce our deficit and eventually reduce our debt?

“As a result of our reform, we have improved our financial position, we can meet the needs of governance in a better way, we can service our debt including debt payment and interest payments and we are in a better financial position to arrange financing for capital investment.

“I have examples of all of these, Mr. Speaker. I spoke about how we doubled the provisons for scholarships, how we were able to undertake capital works to address some longstanding deficiencies, how we were able to provide for the employment of essential personnel like doctors, teachers, defense force officers and police and how we were able to fill in some gaps, Mr. Speaker, in our government.

“An example is, after the passage of one of the hurricanes, we realized we weren’t covered by radars, so we were in a position to arrange for the ordering of Doppler radars to cover the whole Bahamas.

“Because of our improved financial position, we can provision for NHI, renovations of the PMH maternity ward and the accident and emergency sections, the renovation of the Rand (Memorial Hospital) and buildings of the new clinic.

“I say all of this, Mr. Speaker because there has been some response to my address because I sought to deliver it in a particular way, and there has been some response.

“But as I said, before I spoke to this, I stand by everything that I said because of our improved financial position...”

Halkitis maintained that his aim while giving the speech at the convention “was to give an account on this adminstration’s financial stewardship over this term in office”.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Perry Christie said he has directed the Ministry of Finance to prepare a full reporting on VAT spending that the government will present to the Bahamian people, so that nobody has to ask ‘where the VAT money is’.



