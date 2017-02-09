Minnis: FNM govt would expose more on Chinese fishing proposal

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis pledged yesterday that his administration would “expose everything” about a $2.1 billion China-Bahamas agrifisheries project that had been proposed for Andros.

The government cancelled plans to pursue further development of that controversial proposal amidst furor created after The Nassau Guardian revealed the details last November.

During debate on the Freedom of Information Bill in the House of Assembly, Minnis said, “When we come to government in a few short months, we will expose the entire – everything.

“Anybody who thinks that only the agriculture minister knew about this proposal should think again.”

The Nassau Guardian published the document titled “The Proposed China-Bahamas Agriculture and Fisheries Initiative”, dated July 2016.

The Guardian also published Gray’s letter to the Bahamas Ambassador to China Paul Andy Gomez giving the green light to the Bahamian embassy in Beijing, China to further pursue a possible agriculture and fisheries partnership with the Chinese that promised to pump $2.1 billion into the Bahamian economy over 10 years.

In that letter, dated October 3, Gray called the proposal “progressive”. Yesterday, he insisted in the House of Assembly the document was not a proposal.

Gray went on the defensive when Minnis raised the issue in the House of Assembly yesterday afternoon, referring to “the Andros mega deal”.

Minnis said, “The Andros mega deal [has] also included the right to commercial fishing in Bahamian waters, a right traditionally granted only to Bahamians.”

He added, “If the PLP has its way, grouper, snapper, crawfish, conch, jacks, lobsters, turbot and other fish might become a rare commodity for The Bahamas.”

Gray fired back, saying, “This matter had been vetted over and over, inside, outside, on top, the bottom and we could find no deal of which the FNM spoke or is now speaking, and it is not right, Mr. Speaker, for the leader of a party to perpetrate a lie knowing it to be so,” Gray said.

“That is so egregious. Mr. Speaker, if he could find any evidence that there was a deal spoken by, inked by this government for any Chinese to fish in The Bahamas, I will resign tomorrow. As a matter of fact, I will resign today.

“The only signature which was penned to land being given in Andros was by the former Minister of Agriculture Larry Cartwright when he was a minister in the FNM.

“That’s the only deal that was ever signed. If they could find another deal, Mr. Speaker, you will get my letter...in 10 minutes. I will write it on tissue paper. It never happened.”

Responding to Gray, Minnis said, “I speak of the proposed deal of which the member is quite aware of, and the member is quite aware that with time we will know.

“In less than six, seven weeks, we will know a lot more of what had gone down.

“Mr. Speaker, knowing how controversial the fish and land giveaway was, it was kept a secret by those in the PLP who knew about it.

“Only when the details exploded in the media anyone who knew about the proposed deal ran for cover.”

But Gray countered, “Mr. Speaker, there was no proposal. I said it six months ago. I said it today.

“There was no proposal and if the member for Killarney (Minnis) wants me to repeat what happened, I could do that.

“But I am tired of talking about nothing.

“He is making something about nothing.

“The ambassador for China never even spoke to a Chinese.

“How do you make a proposal without talking to people?

“Because, Mr. Speaker, if you sat with an idea in your head, [is] that equivalent to or [does that] equate to a proposal?

“It [doesn’t] happen that way.

“A proposal is between parties.

“I can have something in my head as much as I want. Unless I speak to somebody to reach an agreement or some other arrangement, what is the proposal?

“The ambassador is the only person with whom this minister had contact.

“He never even spoke to a Chinese, so where is this proposal?”

Gray admitted in November that he supported the initiative to discuss the ideas Gomez had put to him in order to see what would come out of the discussion.

The proposal called for the incorporation of 100 companies to be owned 50-50 by Bahamians and Chinese for the project, which would involve fishing in Bahamian waters and farming on Andros.

Each company would have been granted 100 acres of leased Andros farmland with an opportunity to access 100 additional acres.

Prime Minister Perry Christie declared in Parliament on November 21 that the initiative was a no go.

His statement came during a fiery exchange with Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn.

Christie said if such a plan came before Cabinet it would be “rejected outright”.

While a guest on the Guardian Radio talk show “2 to 4” with Adrian Francis, Gray said he rescinded the letter on the advice of the Cabinet.



