St. Barnabas seat added

Thirty-nine seats in the House of Assembly will be contested in the next general election, with one new constituency created - St. Barnabas - and Montagu renamed as “Free Town”.

The Bahamas is currently made up of 38 constituencies, the constitutionally mandated minimum.

Prime Minister Perry Christie tabled the Constituencies Commission’s report in Parliament last night following debate on the Freedom of Information Bill, which Parliament passed.

The prime minister advised the House that the government accepted the changes of the Constituencies Commission, but Montagu’s name will be changed.

“Mr. Speaker, in pursuance of Article 74 of the constitution it gives me great pleasure to lay before Parliament the draft order to be made by the governor general for giving effect to the recommendations contained in the report of the Constituencies Commission.

"The Constituencies Commission’s report sets out in consideration of Article 70 (2) factors, and I adopt their conclusions.

“The report is being received as presented by the Constituencies Commission, save that the proposed name for the Montagu constituency is to be changed to Free Town.

“The name is being changed to Free Town to honor the ancestral heritage of a major part of the constituency.

“The inaugural House of Assembly will be aware that Free Town was the name of a constituency in the general elections of 1968 and 1972.

"I cite this reason for the modification in accordance with Article 70 (5) of the constitution.”

The new constituency was originally proposed to be named St. Cecilia, which was eliminated ahead of the 2012 general election and divided among Bains Town, Centerville and Englerston.

The late Dr. Matthew Rose previously served as the PLP’s member of Parliament for St. Barnabas.

According to the report, St. Barnabas is comprised of portions of Fort Charlotte, Bains Town and Grants Town, Centerville and Englerston.

The government was placed under increased pressure to table the report of the Constituencies Commission after former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham pointed out last week that the report has only been delayed under a Christie administration.

Ingraham said the delay could lead to challenges in getting the voter register properly prepared.

The report was expected to be tabled on January 9.

But on that day, Speaker of the House Dr. Kendal Major said “much to my disappointment” several “unprecedented and mitigating factors”, including information leaked in December, impacted the commission’s work.

The constitution calls for reports to be completed at five-year intervals.

The last commission report was tabled on November 28, 2011, nearly six months ahead of the May 7, 2012 general election.

Under the previous Christie administration, the report was tabled on March 19, 2007, less than two months before the May 7, 2007 general election.

It was tabled on November 29, 2001, nearly six months before the May 2, 2002 general election.

With the completion of the report, the Parliamentary Registration Department is expected to be able to begin issuing voter’s cards.

Although voter registration remains sluggish - at around 93,000 people - the government expects the numbers to pick up with the completion of the report. Officials estimate there are around 180,000 eligible voters.

Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall said months ago there was “voter apathy” throughout the country.

The commission’s work is largely guided by the number of registered voters.

The last commission, headed by former House Speaker Alvin Smith, adjusted and eliminated several constituencies ahead of the 2012 general election, prompting renewed calls for an independent Constituencies Commission.

Three new constituencies: Nassau Village, Southern Shores and Tall Pines, were created.

Blue Hills, Clifton, Kennedy and St. Thomas More were eliminated.

The then opposition Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) strongly objected to the boundary cuts.



