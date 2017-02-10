The Bahamas, OAS sign memorandum of understanding for scholarships and training

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and the General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding that will provide scholarships and training programs for Bahamian students.

Minister of Education, Science and Technology Jerome Fitzgerald and Luis Almagro, OAS secretary general, signed the understanding on Thursday, February 9 during the official opening ceremony of the 9th Inter-American Meeting of Ministers of Education (9IAMME) at Atlantis resort, Paradise Island.

The signing was witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Works and Urban Development, Philip Brave Davis and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Fred Mitchell. Senior Bahamian government officials, education ministers from the 35 OAS countries, representatives of the World Bank, Latin America and the Caribbean were also present.

The agreement allows for the completion of technical studies, certificates, undergraduate and graduate degrees at colleges and universities identified by the OAS and the ministry in OAS member states and permanent observer countries.

Twenty-nine academic areas and 27 technical areas have been identified as “priority” areas of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology. Twenty-nine professional development courses, most of which are available online, are being offered at a significantly reduced cost.

The OAS’ consortium of universities, comprising almost 40 universities, will offer partial and full scholarships along with other incentives.

Moreover, 15 partnership programs for education and training are being agreed upon, with the vast majority catering to those pursuing master’s degrees.

The 9IAMME is taking place February 9-10. Highlights of the conference include an exhibition that features top winners of the National Best Practice Awards.

The theme of the conference is “The Inter-American Education Agenda: Building Alliances and Advancing Towards the Sustainable Development Goals”.



