Two admit attempted murder of woman

Two men yesterday acknowledged shooting a woman multiple times at a basketball court in the inner city.

Delano Taylor and Vilner Desir pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Shanteria Smith at Joe Billy Park, Fowler Street, on May 2, 2012 at their trial before Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson.

Had the case gone to trial, Smith would have testified that she was sitting on a bench in the park around midnight when she was approached by five men, armed with shotguns and pistols, who shot her multiple times, according to the prosecution.

Smith was familiar with the assailants as they were from the area.

The prosecution contended that the men shot Smith because they could not find her brothers, with whom they had a dispute.

Police arrested and charged three men in connection with the incident.

However, a third defendant, Cordero Smith, has failed to abide by the conditions of his $9,900 bail and show up for his trial.

In addition to approving a motion by the prosecution to try Smith in his absence, Grant-Thompson has ordered Smith’s grandmother and aunt to pay the bail sum in monthly installments of $700 for not living up to their obligation to ensure the accused surrendered for his trial.

Grant-Thompson sentenced Taylor, who was represented by Christina Galanos, to 12 years in prison for his role in the crime. She will sentence Desir, who is represented by Heather Hunt and Angelique Dennis, on Monday.

Glendon Rolle appears for Cordero Smith.

Maria Zancolla and Bjorn Ferguson prosecuted.



