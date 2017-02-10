PLP ratification delayed after boundary changes

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) has pushed back its ratification planned for last night to next week Thursday to include a candidate for St. Barnabas, the new constituency to be created by the Constituencies Commission, according to PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts.

“We will bring closure on that, the whole process that has been going on for a year,” Roberts said.

“And then, we will be moving into the deep sea to seek to regain the mandate from the Bahamian people.”

The PLP has ratified 33 candidates to date.

The other remaining seats the PLP has yet to ratify candidates for are Long Island, South Eleuthera, Central Grand Bahama, Montagu, and St. Anne’s.

The final report of the Constituencies Commission was tabled in Parliament on Wednesday night.

It shows St. Barnabas comprised of portions of Fort Charlotte, Centerville, Englerston and Bains Town and Grants Town.

Roberts said the PLP will hold a meeting as early as tonight for PLPs in the area to discuss a candidate, though the PLP Candidates Committee will ultimately decide the candidate.

Prime Minister Perry Christie also advised Parliament that Montagu will be changed to Free Town.

The name has been a source of some controversy and the boundary cuts have folded some FNM strongholds into neighboring St. Anne’s.

Official Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner has called the changes a desperate attempt by the PLP to leverage votes in the upcoming general election.

Speaking to Free Town, Roberts said, “If God came down and told those people that is the right name for them you are still going to have some people questioning it. That is the democracy we live in. You can’t please everyone.”

There will be 39 seats up for grabs in the upcoming election.

As it relates to the new constituency, Roberts said as a former member of the Constituencies Commission, he believes in having an uneven number of seats “because we don’t want a crisis where each side won 50/50 seats”.

Roberts said, “That means going back to the electorate again, spending more money again. An uneven number of seats would guarantee a desired result.”



