Spoil the ballot campaign sparks debate

A campaign called “spoil the ballot” was met with widespread rebuke on social media yesterday, but also support from some people.

Dr. Nicolette Bethel and Dr. Ian Strachan, prominent scholars of the University of The Bahamas, as well as advocate Alicia Wallace, of Hollaback Bahamas, are leading the effort in protest of the political status quo.

While on the Guardian Radio talk show “Morning Blend” with Dwight Strachan yesterday, Bethel said, “What we are encouraging people to do is register to vote. There are a lot of people out there who are just so sick of what is going on they don’t want to register at all.

“That is something that concerns me as a person who is part of a democracy.

“People are quite right when they say people fought for our right to vote so you have a right to vote, but our message is, you don’t have to vote for what they put in front of you.

“You don’t have to pick one of the choices that are given to you.

“If the choices are not what you want, don’t pick any; say none, spoil your ballot, that is part of your right.

“... In a democracy, voting is one part of that, and I think we should take full advantage of that. But I also believe that if we are supposed to make a choice, we should have a valid choice.

“We should at least be given a valid choice.

“So if your subjective opinion is that you don’t have a valid choice, our message is don’t stay home, go register, go vote and vote for nobody.”

Bethel said the difference between going out and spoiling a vote and staying home and not voting, or not registering to vote at all is that the spoiled vote will be counted.

She said it is a form of not-so-silent protest.

Senator Rodney Moncur has suggested that instead of going to vote, Bahamians should just go to the beach.

Reacting to the “spoil the ballot” bid on Facebook yesterday, Fayne Thompson, a former talk show host, said, “Spoiling the ballot or going to the beach, neither option is an option. They are flip sides of the same coin, doing nothing. It is an offensive idea.”

Kristy Taylor Sands posted, “The people who are planning to spoil their ballots might as well just go to the beach too.”

Bianca Bethel-Sawyer, a former news reporter, posted, “Spoil the ballot; I haven’t heard anything so stupid in all my years”.

Others see merit in spoiling their ballots, however.

Lia Head-Rigby, a Bahamian living abroad, posted, “Here’s why I am considering the spoil the ballot option.

“If I just give my vote to the FNM or DNA to get rid of the PLP, and I don’t support nor like, nor approve of any of the candidates, then that is wasting my vote, to me.

“So if I stand for rebelling against the status quo and write ‘none’ on my ballot, then no one gets my vote, but I am still registered and still have voiced my opinion.

“Why continue to vote for the lesser of the evils?”

Head-Rigby said if there is no viable independent candidate, she intends to write “none”, “so that the others who to me are not worthy of my vote either, do not get it by default”.



