Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Baha Mar will accept reservations ahead of opening

Published: Feb 10, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Contrary to previously released information, Baha Mar will be accepting reservations in the lead-up to its April 21 opening.

Baha Mar Senior Vice President of Administration and External Affairs Robert Sands clarified yesterday that the Cable Beach resort will begin accepting reservations before the opening date.

He said earlier in the week, “We are satisfied that by the time the entire resort opens, our entire marketing plan, PR plan, social media plan, advertising, will be in full gear to put us in the position to take advantage of the winter season for 2018.”

More than 10,000 people have applied for Baha Mar jobs, but there are only 1,500 open positions for the April 21 opening, according to the resort’s vice president of human resources and organizational development, Kirsty Cowper.

Ultimately, the resort will aim to hire at least 5,000 people.


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 
Banner

Caribe 2016 Cleveland

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links