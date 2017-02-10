Baha Mar will accept reservations ahead of opening

Contrary to previously released information, Baha Mar will be accepting reservations in the lead-up to its April 21 opening.

Baha Mar Senior Vice President of Administration and External Affairs Robert Sands clarified yesterday that the Cable Beach resort will begin accepting reservations before the opening date.

He said earlier in the week, “We are satisfied that by the time the entire resort opens, our entire marketing plan, PR plan, social media plan, advertising, will be in full gear to put us in the position to take advantage of the winter season for 2018.”

More than 10,000 people have applied for Baha Mar jobs, but there are only 1,500 open positions for the April 21 opening, according to the resort’s vice president of human resources and organizational development, Kirsty Cowper.

Ultimately, the resort will aim to hire at least 5,000 people.



