Butler-Turner blasts boundary changes

Official Opposition Leader in the House of Assembly Loretta Butler-Turner yesterday called the final report of the Constituencies Commission, and what she perceives as widespread gerrymandering, a “desperate” attempt by the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) to gain leverage in the upcoming general election.

Butler-Turner indicated that what appears to be subtle changes in the final report, expanding certain constituencies and reducing others, will have a big impact on the general election, with many perceived FNM areas being merged in an attempt to give the PLP leverage in certain areas.

The major change is the creation of St. Barnabas, which comprises portions of Fort Charlotte, Centreville, Bains Town and Grants Town, and represents the 39th seat in the House of Assembly.

Prime Minister Perry Christie advised Parliament on Wednesday night that Montagu will now be called Free Town.

Butler-Turner called the name change of the former Montagu constituency, a constituency she represented before the 2012 general election, a slap in the face to residents.

“The government is circumventing something that has meaning, that has the fort, that has the beach, that has all the markings of why that area should be referred to as Montagu, except given the fact that they’ve moved the boundaries so far to the west, while it still does encompass Montagu beach, it is so difficult to not know that area is Montagu,” she said.

“The whole existence of the Fort of Montagu served historic purposes for our country. What landmark does Free Town represent, except a lane?

“There is a lane there called Free Town Lane, which is a one-way thoroughfare, which is congested at best and we’re removing the historic name of Montagu.

“I think what they are attempting to do is obliterate the importance of the historical support that Montagu has always lent to the Free National Movement.”

Butler-Turner also said it was disgraceful that it took as long as it did to produce the boundaries report.

The constitution calls for reports to be completed at five-year intervals.

The report was expected to be tabled on January 9.

But on that day, Speaker of the House Dr. Kendal Major said “much to my disappointment” several “unprecedented and mitigating factors”, including information leaked in December, impacted the commission’s work.

The Long Island MP also expressed concerns about the ability of the Parliamentary Registration Department to get the voter register properly prepared, a concern former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham expressed last week, pointing to the delay of the report.

As noted by Ingraham, Butler-Turner also pointed to the track record of the Parliamentary Registration Department in the last referendum.

At the end of the night on June 7 — hours after the polls closed — Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall was unable to declare the outcome of the referendum, or provide results in many instances.

The following day, Minister of National Security Dr. Bernard Nottage, who is responsible for elections and referenda, suggested it was more difficult to conduct a referendum with four questions than a general election.

Days later, Hall advised that he had done everything required of him legally.

Butler-Turner said yesterday, “At the end of the day, this exercise could in fact backfire for the government in many ways, more ways than one, because if we remember what appeared to be the confusion just with the referendum, we’re hoping all of these changes now are certainly dealt with efficiently.

“That is something that I would definitely want to be cautious about, because we know that we have seen in two instances already where the Parliamentary Registration Department has been deficient.”



