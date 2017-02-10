Three get more than 30 years each for murder

Three men convicted in a retaliatory drive-by shooting that ended in murder were yesterday sentenced to more than three decades in prison.

Deangelo Adderley and Lynden Prosper, along with Denard Davis, who served as the driver to the assailants, were unanimously convicted last September of the November 2010 murder of Sheria Curry and the attempted murder of her son, Shanko Smith, at Step Street.

In passing sentence, Justice Bernard Turner described the crime as a “callous and wanton act” as the gunmen fired multiple shots into a yard filled with people, which showed a “disregard of the sanctity of life and the safety of others”.

Turner said that three generations of the Curry family were in the yard when the crime occurred.

According to Smith’s evidence, 10 shots were fired at his brother, Dario “China” Knowles, who was murdered in 2012.

Rashad Sullivan and Patrickedo Rose were convicted of planning Knowles’ murder.

Smith was shot in the leg and his mother was shot in the head.

Although Davis admitted to driving the sport utility vehicle, he said he had no foreknowledge of the plan.

Adderley and Prosper denied involvement in the shooting, saying that they were in their respective homes.

Turner noted the degree of participation each convict had in the murder in determining the appropriate sentence.

He said that as the driver, Davis played a lesser role than Prosper and Adderley.

And Adderley would also receive a lesser sentence than Prosper, who had previous convictions for firearm and drug possession.

With deductions for time spent on remand, Davis was sentenced to 33 years and four months for murder and 18 years for attempted murder; Prosper was sentenced to 36 years for murder and 22 years for attempted murder; and Adderley was sentenced to 35 years for murder and 20 years for attempted murder.

Prosecutors this week withdrew a murder charge against Prosper, who was accused of murdering Curry’s nephew, Takeil Curry, in September 2014.

The sentences are to run concurrently and are backdated to September 22, 2016, the date of conviction.

Ian Cargill represented Prosper, Murrio Ducille represented Davis, and Stanley Rolle represented Adderley.

Viola Barnett prosecuted.



