Christie: Time running out to register

With the Constituencies Commission report completed, Prime Minister Perry Christie yesterday intensified his call for Bahamians to register to vote, as they will be unable to do so once the election is called.

“I’m anticipating that there will be a spike in registration, because people should be patently aware that every step, like a new constituencies report where the boundaries will be settled by next week, is a further step toward [the] general election,” Christie told reporters.

“In our system, at a certain stage when the bell is rung, you don’t have any further opportunities to be registered, so it is clear to everyone that time is now being counted by the days and they ought to understand that.

“Our democracy has always been a vibrant one. Our reputation as a country has always been strongly augmented by the fact that our people participate in elections. And on a global basis, we are rated amongst the highest participatory countries in terms of our people voting.

“Therefore, I don’t want us to be disappointed or disappoint in terms of a failure for significant numbers to be registered before the bell has rung.

“As I’ve said before, we’re entering the stage now where the campaigning will begin in earnest.

“It has begun already, I’m sure.

“Some like myself will have to soon slow down in the office and go out on the streets, because again, I’m probably the last one to respond to the needs of our democracy, and that is people touching you and being able to say, ‘Why didn’t you do this for me?’”

As of February 6, voter registration was at 93,367. The number of eligible voters is estimated at 183,000 people.

The prime minister has previously suggested that the voter register will dictate the date of the general election.

Christie said the next “two to three months” will be intense campaigning for the election.

Asked if the time for campaigning will be long, the prime minister said, “If you call long, two or three months.

“I think it is going to be an intense campaign.

“I think there are still developments to take place.

“Quite frankly, there is still work we have to do.

“I anticipate that Baha Mar will be opened. I expect to have you interview me in a newly opened facility with young Bahamians working all around me and smiling.

“I expect there to be a major push for Grand Bahama on our part to ensure that the economy of Grand Bahama, which is really challenged, is given sufficient hope and expectation or anticipation of a resumption of the economy through the opening of Memories, the repair of the hotels and even possibly the sale of the hotels, which is very active now in terms of vendors or possible purchases moving forward.

“So I expect things to happen in the country. I expect groundbreakings to take place in many areas, and not just the promise of development, but where you’ll actually see the heavy equipment at work.

“All of this is still to happen before the general election.

“And quite frankly, if I could just, as I said before, suspend the thought of elections for just one moment, this year is going to be a very significant year for the country moving forward in terms of the economy.

“More people will go to work.

“It’s not a promise on my part. People will see that, in addition to Baha Mar moving to completion and moving from 1,500 to 3,000 workers on site in Cable Beach.”

Christie said there will be more developments on Bimini, Abaco, Eleuthera and Exuma before the election.

He also said in a few days, he will travel to Freeport to make a major announcement with Carnival Cruise Line.

Christie said, “It will be a new destination there.

“So a few things are happening, and I expect more and more people to be employed, and more and more people to be given the hope and expectation that things are on the move for them.

“So I remain the optimist for which I’m criticized of 10 times, but I say this: they said it couldn’t happen. It’s going to happen.”

The prime minister spoke to reporters on the sidelines of a visit at the Pinewood residence of Doris Treco-Dean, who was celebrating her 100th birthday.



