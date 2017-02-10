Montagu cuts appear to favor PLP

Hundreds of people currently residing in the Montagu constituency will be voting in St. Anne’s when the general election is held.

The Constituencies Commission has cut out chunks of FNM strongholds in Montagu and folded them into what will be a reconstituted St. Anne’s.

The changes proposed in the report of the Constituencies Commission tabled in the House of Assembly by Prime Minister Perry Christie on Wednesday will also rename Montagu to Free Town.

Based on the report, St. Anne’s has absorbed existing polling divisions 13 and 14 of Montagu, impacting many of the residents in neighborhoods east of Village Road, including Blair Estates.

Six hundred and fifteen people voted in those polling divisions in the last general election, of which 449 cast votes for Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn.

Polling divisions 13 and 14 provided Lightbourn with the strongest support of all the polls inthat constituency.

A total of 4,750 people voted in Montagu in the last general election.

Lightbourn got 2,227 votes to Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) candidate Frank Smith’s 1,999 votes, a difference of 228. The Democratic National Alliance’s Ben Albury garnered 514 votes and independent candidate Graham Weatherford secured 10 votes.

No major party has named a candidate for St. Anne’s as yet, though the PLP said it expects to ratify one next week Thursday.

Current St. Anne’s MP, Hubert Chipman, did not receive a nomination from the Free National Movement (FNM), after he signed a letter to the governor general along with six of his parliamentary colleagues to have FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis removed as leader of the Official Opposition and Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner appointed to the constitutional post in December.

The FNM has named Dionisio D'Aguilar as its standard bearer for Montagu.

Despite naming 33 candidates, the PLP has yet to name a candidate for Montagu, though Smith, a former MP for St. Thomas More, has reportedly been tapped to receive the nomination.

The Democratic National Alliance, which has named 22 candidates, also has yet to name its choice for Montagu.

St. Barnabas

An entirely new constituency, St. Barnabas, is comprised of polling division 11 from Fort Charlotte; polling divisions one, two, four and six of Englerston; polling divisions 10 and 13 of Bains Town and Grants Town; polling divisions 11 and seven of Centreville; and polling divisions five and 14 of Mount Moriah.

To accommodate the boundary changes, several of the polling divisions have been renumbered.

When tabling the report, Prime Minister Christie explained the name change from Montagu to Free Town was done “to honor the ancestral heritage of a major part of the constituency”.

“The inaugural House of Assembly will be aware that Free Town was the name of a constituency in the general elections of 1968 and 1972,” the prime minister said.

"I cite this reason for the modification in accordance with Article 70 (5) of the constitution.”

St. Barnabas was originally proposed to be named St. Cecilia, which was eliminated ahead of the 2012 general election and divided among Bains Town and Grants Town, Centerville and Englerston.

The late Dr. Matthew Rose previously served as the PLP’s member of Parliament for St. Barnabas.

The government was placed under increased pressure to table the report of the Constituencies Commission after former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham pointed out last week that the report has only been delayed under a Christie administration.

Ingraham said the delay could lead to challenges in getting the voter register properly prepared.

The report was expected to be tabled on January 9.

But on that day, Speaker of the House of Assembly Dr. Kendal Major said “much to my disappointment” several “unprecedented and mitigating factors”, including information leaked in December, impacted the commission’s work.

The constitution calls for reports to be completed at five-year intervals.

The last commission report was tabled on November 28, 2011, nearly six months ahead of the May 7, 2012 general election.



