McCartney hits back

Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney said yesterday Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner should ask for his resignation as leader of opposition business in the Senate if she feels that he “threw her under the bus”, as she has claimed.

During an interview with The Nassau Guardian last night, McCartney said he was confused as to what Butler-Turner was talking about.

“I’m so curious to know how I threw her under the bus, and if I did, and if she feels so strongly about it, ask for my resignation,” he said.

“I have no difficulties with that, but I am curious as to where she gets her position about me throwing her under the bus. The only bus I know about is that big green machine I got, our bus for the DNA.

“If I were to throw anyone under a bus, it would be very difficult to speak about it after that.”

On Wednesday, Butler-Turner said it was an open secret that McCartney threw her under the bus, “despite the fact that we clearly had discussions going on”.

After Butler-Turner and six other Free National Movement (FNM) MPs wrote the governor general in December and ousted FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis as opposition leader, she became the new opposition leader and appointed McCartney leader of opposition business in the Senate.

Butler-Turner said on Wednesday McCartney realized what she was “trying to build”; however, McCartney said Butler-Turner never made any of her positions clear.

He said Butler-Turner “messed up Minnis” and that she was grasping for straws.

He advised her “do not grasp for straws with me”.

“I came back yesterday (from traveling) and heard on the news that Loretta Butler-Turner said I threw her under the bus,” McCartney said.

“I was a bit taken aback by that because I don’t know what she is speaking about.

“I don’t know. I’m totally at a loss as to what she is talking about.

“I keep on saying this, when I was appointed a senator, the only position taken there was that we would act as opposition forces together to work against the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) when there was a need for opposition.

“There was no type of agreement or arrangement. Butler-Turner has never asked to be a part of the DNA or join the DNA, so I don’t know what she is speaking about.

“My position today was that if she felt as if I threw her under the bus, then she can certainly call for my resignation, which I would certainly accommodate.

“But I don’t know what she is speaking about, but I had the opportunity to send her a note and ask her what she was talking about, and her response was that she heard that I was going about bragging that I threw her under the bus and that is certainly not the case.

“She said she’s just using my words against me, but I do not understand that.

“I’m at a loss at that.”

Last week, Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins said it was a mistake to appoint McCartney and the controversial talk show host Rodney Moncur to the Senate.

While on the Guardian Radio talk show “2 to 4” with Nahaja Black, regarding McCartney, Rollins said, “At the time, I believed that it was an important move to make because, as I said earlier, I believe that you have to have a unified opposition.”

Rollins was among the “Rebel Seven” MPs who had Minnis removed as opposition leader.

He indicated that the decision to appoint McCartney was not an individual decision from Butler-Turner.

But McCartney said, “That’s his opinion. He said I wanted too much, but honestly what was there to offer?”

McCartney has maintained that there is no coalition between his party and the FNM MPs.

He said their attempt to join forces was only an effort to defeat the PLP.



