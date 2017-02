A judge on Friday set bail at $30,000 for a man accused of a murder that occurred in 2014.

Anthon Meadows is accused of the December 1, 2014 shooting of Teran Greenslade.

Greenslade, 23, was shot dead outside the High Roller’s Nightclub in Coral Harbour.

Before the shooting, Greenslade had reportedly had a confrontation with other men over a woman.

Sonia Timothy appeared for Meadows.