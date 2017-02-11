Smith: Gibson playing politics with customs pay

Bahamas Customs Immigration and Allied Workers Union (BCIAWU) President Sloane Smith this week said he believes Labour Minister Shane Gibson is playing politics with his announcement that the government has set aside funds for certain customs officers who no longer wish to be represented by the union’s current leadership.

On Wednesday, Gibson said the funds were ready following his receipt of a petition signed by over 100 customs officers requesting they be paid money agreed to by the BCIAWU.

Smith questioned the timing of the announcement, remarking that the funds should have been ready since the union came to an agreement with government last July.

“We wanted it outside of a political season,” Smith told The Nassau Guardian.

“...Ideally, we wanted them to get the money at the time we concluded the agreement, the very next month.

“The government has the capacity to do anything.”

Smith continued: “We wanted it from August.

“We’ve been saying from 2012 that we don’t wish to be a part of another political cycle.

“You can go into the records.

“We know they’re trying to drag it out to make themselves look good in the eyes of a whole heap of people in customs and immigration, but no one has time for that.

“Had those people gotten that money, what would they have been able to do?

“They would have been able to go to the bank.

“But they held off.

“How is it benefitting them at this time?

“It can’t work.

“People are tired of that same old childish, adolescent practices.

“We are mature people in this country.”

Smith said the issue was never that the union did not want to sign, but rather there were things in the agreement that made no sense.

He said people may have signed the petition because they felt pressured, but workers do not fully agree with what the government is doing.

He accused Gibson of “playing on their emotions and financial challenges”.

“That’s a moral dilemma they are in,” Smith said.

“They want to stand with us but at the same time, you’re offering them money they’ve been waiting on.

“...What they are offering is less than what we agreed to.”

In a letter addressed to the officers, Gibson said, “The minister for the public service is in receipt of a petition from uniformed officers of the Customs Department seeking the payment of ‘the sums agreed upon via the negotiation of the union and government negotiating teams’ (the said sums).

“The government of The Bahamas has set aside the relevant sums.

“Any uniformed officer of the said departments who wishes to be paid may make written application for payment through your respective human resource departments.

“Upon receipt of the written request, the payments should be made in your next pay packet or not later than March 29, 2017.”

The letter came nearly two weeks after Gibson said he had recommended that the officers be paid, despite the union’s failure to conclude and sign an industrial agreement.



