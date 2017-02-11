Man sentenced for attempted sexual assault

A 33-year-old man who attacked a woman in a downtown law office in 2014 was yesterday sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.

However, with credit for time spent on remand Davardo Knowles only has two years and nine months remaining on the sentence.

Knowles, who did not have a lawyer, admitted that he assaulted the woman with the intention of raping her before the prosecution led any evidence against him at his trial before Senior Supreme Court Justice Stephen Isaacs earlier this week.

Knowles went to the office under the guise that he wanted to retain a lawyer on October 31, 2014.

The victim was alone in the office when Knowles threw her to the ground and tried to get her pants off.

The woman received facial injuries during the struggle.

Prosecutor Stephanie Pintard recommended that Knowles receive a one-third deduction from a seven-year sentence for his guilty plea.

She noted that Knowles had previous convictions involving violence.

When it was his turn to address the court, Knowles said that he wanted to get the matter behind him.

He added that if had listened to his father he wouldn’t have found himself in the predicament.



