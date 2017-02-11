Mixed reactions over Montagu changes

Boundary cuts affecting residents of the current Montagu constituency have garnered mixed reaction from some potential voters.

Prime Minister Perry Christie tabled the Constituencies Commission report in Parliament on Wednesday night, revealing one new constituency will be created, St. Barnabas, and Montagu will be renamed Free Town.

Christie said, “The name is being changed to Free Town to honor the ancestral heritage of a major part of the constituency.

“The inaugural House of Assembly will be aware that Free Town was the name of a constituency in the general elections of 1968 and 1972.”

However, not only will the name be changed but the St. Anne’s constituency will absorb polling divisions 13 and 14 of Montagu, impacting residents of Blair Estates from Eastern Road down to St. Andrew’s Drive and from Clarence Street right down to Bristol Street.

Six hundred and fifteen people voted in those polling divisions in the last general election.

Richard Smith, who lives on Bristol Street said the change wasn’t surprising and seems to be just about politics.

“To me it sounds like a part of the political game, switch up the name to confuse voters, that’s how it’s played,” Smith said.

A resident of Brooklyn Road, McKenzie Van Hagen, a student, said he didn’t think the change was a good idea because of the significance the Montagu name holds for the area.

“At first instance I think it doesn’t really make any sense and isn’t really a good idea,” Van Hagen said.

“It’s a very historical area if you consider the Montagu Beach Hotel, if you look at the postcards and the museums and Fort Montagu.

“I don’t really see any good reason why you would switch that, it will only confuse locals and tourists.

“I don’t see why you would change the name of something that has such historical significance.

“It’s beneficial for the locals and the tourists, because now if they check the history books... they will have no idea where Montagu is.”

His neighbour, Quin Van Hagen, 20, disagreed, insisting that he liked the name and thinks it is representative of where the country has come.

“I think it’s a good name,” he said.

“It’s reflective of how we are changing as a society. We are becoming more free.”

Edna Ijeoma, 77, who also lives on Bristol Street said the change for her was insignificant because there is nothing she can do about it.

“I don’t know if I like it to start with but they will do what they want to anyhow,” she said.

Ijeoma has been a resident of Montagu since 1974.

No major party has named a candidate for St. Anne’s, though the PLP said it expects to ratify one next week Thursday.

Richard Lightbourn won the Montagu constituency under the Free National Movement ticket with 2,227 votes in the last general election.

Poling divisions 13 and 14 were the strongest areas for Lightbourn with 449 votes, giving him a significant lead over Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) candidate Frank Smith who received 83 votes combined in the two divisions and 1,999 votes overall.



