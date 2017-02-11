Minnis: FNM unifying still possible

After demanding the resignations of the Free National Movement (FNM) MPs who had him removed as leader of the Official Opposition, FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday hinted that there is still a possibility of reuniting with the MPs he branded as “rebels” and “cancerous” to the party.

In an interview with The Tribune earlier this month, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham called on Minnis, Official Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner and others to put their differences aside or face defeat by the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) in the upcoming general election.

Pointing to the PLP’s convention last month, the former prime minister said if the PLP can work with a leadership challenger - PLP Fort Charlotte candidate Alfred Sears - the same can be done in the FNM.

In the FNM’s case, five months after dropping out of the leadership race at its convention in July, Butler-Turner and six other FNM MPs who supported her wrote to the governor general to have Minnis removed as leader of the opposition.

Subsequently, Minnis called on the seven to resign or face disciplinary action.

Responding to questions yesterday surrounding Ingraham’s suggestion, namely whether a deal or arrangement could be made with the “rebel” FNM MPs, Minnis said, “Anything is

possible within this world.

“I cannot talk to that matter at this particular time.

“At this particular time, I am more focused on removing the PLP.

“We will do what is necessary to do that.”

Minnis continued, “We are an organization, a party with history and we will do what is necessary to defeat the PLP.

“The PLP must be removed from office.

“We cannot allow the country to continue on this downward slide.

“The economy continues to deteriorate. Our crime continues to escalate.

“Employment is still out of control.

“People are still losing their homes; school fees; people cannot afford the light bills.

“And therefore, it is essential, if you want to save this generation, save this country, to remove the PLP and the FNM is a political organization that has the best interest of the Bahamian populous and the country at large.”

In Parliament and other public platforms, Minnis has branded Butler-Turner’s caucus as “a tumor”, calling the MPs “more damaged”.

He has also stressed that he will neither retreat nor resign.

The MPs who expressed a vote of no confidence in Minnis include Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins, Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant, North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly, St. Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman, Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn, and Central & South Abaco MP Edison Key, who once supported Minnis, but said in December that he felt betrayed by Minnis because he was being denied a nomination.

The move by the MPs was bolstered by a scathing rebuke of Minnis by Key, who had rejected an earlier bid by Butler-Turner and other FNM MPs to unseat Minnis as opposition leader.

In mid-December, the FNM rescinded Butler-Turner’s nomination for Long Island.

This month, Butler-Turner confirmed she will run as an independent.

With the exception of St. Anne’s and the soon to be St. Barnabas, the FNM has ratified candidates for all of the constituencies represented by seven FNM MPs.

Meanwhile, Butler-Turner has made the case that opposition parties must unite to ensure the PLP’s defeat and even appointed Democratic National Alliance Leader Branville McCartney as leader of opposition business in the Senate, heightening speculation that a deal has been brokered with the party.

But, McCartney and DNA Deputy Leader Chris Mortimer have said there is no coalition or accommodation.

As it relates to Minnis, the Long Island MP said in recent months that relationship with the FNM leader is virtually nonexistent.



