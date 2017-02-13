New executive team appointed at Bahamasair

Chairman of Bahamasair Holdings Ltd. Valentine Grimes, announced that Tracy J. Cooper, a 31-year veteran of the national flag carrier, is its new managing director, during a reception announcing the appointment of the new managing director and other executive managers at Bahamasair Holdings, on Thursday, February 9, 2017.

The chairman explained that Cooper was most recently the director of maintenance and is a highly accomplished engineer, technical manager and leader, having successfully completed his bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering from St. Louis University and his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Miami.

Cooper takes over the reins from the late Henry Woods, who passed away last year.

Grimes also announced that John Fowler is the new senior director of customer service and assistant to the managing director, bringing 17 years of service with the national flag carrier.

“He has functioned in numerous capacities throughout the company, having touched many operational areas, including serving as secretary to the board of directors, human resources director and in his current post as director of customer service.

“John has the largest amount of Bahamasair’s staff in his department. He is responsible for all of our airport locations, including customer service agents and airport personnel in and out of The Bahamas, our ground and ramp support staff and our cargo services.”

Also newly appointed to his post is Prince Storr, director of maintenance and engineering, who comes with 30 years of experience.

“He has been the one person who has been involved in the acquisition of the entire fleet of aircraft which Bahamasair now has. For example, he was the one who spent many months in Toulouse, France overseeing the acquisition of our new ATR fleet, conducting and overseeing with other specialists all the tests and other examinations required before we accepted delivery of each aircraft.”

The chairman said in addition to the three executive appointments, Bahamasair has turned its attention to restructuring its Florida region, as well as ensuring that its sales and marketing unit is reinforced to focus its attention on providing developmental strategies that will broaden and improve the revenue base.

“As we assemble here this afternoon, together we must continue to chart a new course for a brighter future for Bahamasair.

“The Bahamian public expects this of us, and we must fulfil that mandate. The board and the government will depend on the collective efforts of the entire executive team. All of you must work diligently and continuously to ensure that Bahamasair is placed on a stronger financial footing.

“While a lot depends upon Fred Donathan, our director of marketing, to improve our sales, at the end of the day the public will hold all of us responsible and therefore it follows that this board will in turn hold the entire executive team accountable. All of you are the guardians of our collective future at Bahamasair. It is our duty to ensure that we do all we can to guarantee the success of Bahamasair.”



