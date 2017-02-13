The Island Game donates passenger van to BFA

The Island Game recently donated a passenger van to the Bahamas Football Association (BFA) to transport kids to various sites for soccer. The presentation of the van was made to BFA President Anton Sealey by CEO of the Island Game Pete Deveaux.

Sealey and his team are excited about the gift and have already put it to good use.

“The challenges of taking the kids to and from training for soccer has really become difficult for some of the kids to make practices, so this generous donation is really appreciated,” said Sealey.

Deveaux said the donation is an important gift to the entire community. “This is really important for the Island Game to do because the youth of our nation are the key to our future. Sports has always been dear to our hearts at The Island Game because sport teaches discipline, comradery and competition.”

The BFA does a great job in promoting soccer in the country; the association is currently running multiple youth programs and is preparing for the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup at the end of April.



