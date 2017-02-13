D’Aguilar: PLP igniting race issue with pending cuts

Businessman Dionisio D’Aguilar, who was announced several weeks ago as the Free National Movement’s (FNM) candidate for Montagu, said yesterday the proposed boundary cuts and name change for the constituency is an attempt by the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) to “conjure up the black/white issue”.

The Constituencies Commission has cut out chunks of FNM strongholds in Montagu and folded them into what will be a reconstituted St. Anne’s.

Montagu is also being renamed Free Town.

“They have changed the name of Montagu, a name that has been around since 1968, been around for 50 years, and they have taken us back, trying to conjure up the black/white issue by naming it Free Town, referring to the freeing of the slaves,” D’Aguilar said.

“I’m assuming that ZNS will commence with playing Roots, [because] this is where they are taking us.

“They are trying to rekindle this black/white issue, where the black people were down and the white people put them down and it’s our time again; and it is so despicable.

“The PLP [is] the evil empire.

“They are doing everything in their little bag of tricks to retain power.

“This is a strategic move to weaken what was Montagu and strengthen St. Anne’s, a constituency that we always handsomely won.”

Pointing to the new St. Anne’s boundary lines, D’Aguilar said it was a purposeful move to “get all the white people in there”.

“This is a blatant attempt by them to secure another seat, commonly referred to as ‘gerrymandering’,” D’Aguilar said.

“What they have done is they have searched the eastern part of New Providence for bedrock FNM support, and they have stuck all of them in the St. Anne’s constituency.

“So they have conceded St. Anne’s in their mind, in their attempts to secure Fox Hill, Yamacraw and hopefully win what was Montagu.

“... They are looking around at every possible way to give themselves a tactical advantage.

“They don’t care about representation.

“They don’t care about the country; it’s all about them getting re-elected, and it’s so disgustingly obvious what they are attempting to do.”

Based on the report, St. Anne’s has absorbed existing polling divisions 13 and 14 of Montagu, impacting many of the residents in neighborhoods east of Village Road, including Blair Estates.

Six hundred and fifteen people voted in those polling divisions in the last general election, of which 449 cast votes for Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn.

Polling divisions 13 and 14 provided Lightbourn with the strongest support of all the polls in that constituency.

A total of 4,750 people voted in Montagu in the last general election.

Lightbourn got 2,227 votes to PLP candidate Frank Smith’s 1,999 votes – a difference of 228. The Democratic National Alliance’s Ben Albury garnered 514 votes and independent candidate Graham Weatherford secured 10 votes.

No major party has named a candidate for St. Anne’s as yet, though the PLP said it expects to ratify one next week Thursday.

D’Aguilar claimed many people are incensed that Montagu will be renamed Free Town.

“Now they are going to play on this black/white issue, because that is in their game of tricks,” he said.

“They have been doing it for the last 50 years.

“That’s what they like to do; every election time, [they] represent black people, [we] represent white people and this is what they try to play that off as.

“They do so every election and by renaming it Free Town, clearly it’s absolute rubbish.

“They know exactly what they are doing.”



