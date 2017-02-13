Officers injured in shooting

Two police officers were shot shortly after midnight on Sunday morning at a home in Valentine Subdivision, off Johnson Terrace, police said

The two officers, a man and a woman, were responding to a domestic incident, when a man armed with a shotgun shot them.

Police said the officers returned fire, but the injured man was able to get away in a vehicle.

The officers were taken to hospital, where their condition was listed as stable.

Shortly after 4 a.m., police arrested the suspect, who was suffering from gun shot wounds, and recovered a shotgun.

The suspect was taken to hospital, where he was detained under police guard.



