Collie: ‘Spoil the ballot’ a stupid campaign

The “spoil the ballot” campaign spearheaded by prominent scholars of the University of The Bahamas Dr. Nicolette Bethel and Dr. Ian Strachan is the “height of irresponsibility” and is “stupid”, Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Sidney Collie said yesterday.

In an interview with The Nassau Guardian, Collie said, “I cannot fathom for the life of me that two very educated professors, educational professionals, Dr. Nicolette Bethel and Dr. Ian Strachan, would go on a campaign publicly to dupe Bahamians, especially the unsuspecting Bahamians, those who don’t know their constitutional rights, to influence them to register and then after they register go to the ballot box and to spoil their ballot; that is the height of irresponsibility.

“... It flies in the face of our democracy.

“It certainly is ultra vires to the constitution.

“And just from common sense, why would anyone tell adult Bahamians to disenfranchise themselves and not to participate legitimately in our democracy, which is over 300 years old?

“It’s the height of intellectual dishonesty.”

Bethel, Strachan and advocate Alicia Wallace, of Hollaback Bahamas, launched the campaign in protest of the political status quo.

Bethel said while on the Guardian Radio talk show “Morning Blend” with Dwight Strachan last week, that the campaign’s message is that voters don’t have to vote for what is put in front of them.

“You don’t have to pick one of the choices that are given to you,” Bethel said.

“If the choices are not what you want, don’t pick any; say none, spoil your ballot. That is part of your right.

“... In a democracy, voting is one part of that, and I think we should take full advantage of that. But I also believe that if we are supposed to make a choice, we should have a valid choice.”

The group has said the campaign’s target audience is people who have yet to register, because there is no candidate or party they want to support.

But Collie said, “From the time we have had elections, voters were complaining [about] the choices that were before them.

“If you have three or four candidates from different groups vying for your votes in your constituency, choose one, question them, probe them, make sure they answer your questions and vote for the one of your choice.

“Make your ballot count, because by spoiling your ballot, you are not making any sense.

“You are not making a contribution to the democracy and you are certainly not assisting in selecting the next government of the country.

“So if you spoil your ballot and a government is elected anyway, and if it is a government which you don’t want, you are to blame, because you could have done something about it by making your vote count.

“That is why I say that it is incredible that two supposed intellectuals, intelligent professionals, would wage such a stupid campaign.

“I cannot and will not support any such campaign.

“Now I know they have a right in a democracy to wage any campaign they want, but they have sunk simply lower at their esteem in the eyes of the public by making such a public suggestion.”

When asked for his thoughts on the matter, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts simply said the campaign was “absolute rubbish”.



