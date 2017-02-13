McCartney indicates no plan for deal with Butler-Turner

Although Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney accepted an appointment to the Senate from Official Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner, McCartney said yesterday the DNA is still looking to run a candidate in every constituency — including Long Island.

Butler-Turner is the current MP for Long Island and intends to run as an independent candidate there.

She previously received the Free National Movement’s nomination again, but that was rescinded after she and six other FNM MPs ousted FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis as opposition leader.

McCartney’s acknowledgement that the DNA has no plans for an accommodation with Butler-Turner is likely to be viewed by some people as another indication that their alliance, patched together in December, may be on shaky ground.

Asked whether the DNA intends to run a candidate for Long Island, the DNA leader said, “We are looking at all seats.

“This week we intend to come out with about seven more candidates and three to four more women are in that group, which takes us to 11 women running for the DNA, which will have us as the largest women complement in terms of candidates.

“... We have interviewed persons all around. We will see how it goes. We are looking in some form or fashion contesting all seats.”

Last Wednesday, Butler-Turner said it was an open secret that McCartney threw her under the bus, “despite the fact that we clearly had discussions going on”.

Last week, McCartney said Butler-Turner should ask for his resignation if she feels that he “threw her under the bus”, as she has claimed.

He said he was confused as to what Butler-Turner was talking about.

When asked if his decision to accept the appointment of leader of opposition business in the Senate was an act of selfishness as suggested by Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins, McCartney said, “I disagree with Dr. Rollins.

“We accepted that position, and I say we because that [decision] was not made by me alone, but that had to be made by the executives of the party. But we know that, when that position was made available, that it was our intention to speak on the issues or use it as a platform to speak on issues we were speaking about before regarding crime, unemployment, the lack of accountability and transparency of the government, the educational system and healthcare system and the concerns regarding Baha Mar.

“These are the things we accepted that position for, and what we intended on speaking about, and that was a platform of the DNA.

“Accepting it gave us a political platform. There is no question about that.

“We’re grateful for that, but that isn’t anything [anyone] didn’t know.

“That is what accepting that position would have done in any event, whether it was me accepting it or anyone else.”

McCartney also said yesterday, “When I was appointed a senator, the only position taken there was that we would act as opposition forces together to work against the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) when there was a need for opposition.

“There was no type of agreement or arrangement.”

On Thursday, McCartney said, Butler-Turner told him she heard that he was going about bragging that he threw her under the bus, but he said that is certainly not the case.

“She said she’s just using my words against me, but I do not understand that,” he said.

McCartney said they have not spoken since and the opposition leader has not called for his resignation to his knowledge.

He said he does not believe her comments have “damaged” their relationship and said “she was probably speaking out of emotion”.



