Fred Smith urges protest against bill

Grand Bahama Human Rights Association (GBHRA) President Fred Smith said yesterday some civil rights organizations are working to form an alliance to oppose the recently tabled Interception of Communications Bill that would allow police to intercept and examine a person’s communications from telecommunications operators, Internet providers and postal services.

Smith called the bill “extreme and unnecessary” and encouraged Bahamians to protest it.

“There is already a Listening Devices Act that gives them authority and power to listen in for criminal enterprises on the telephone,” Smith told The Nassau Guardian.

“This new bill goes a lot further than necessary.

“This is going to take away everyone’s right to privacy and freedom from interference with their correspondence in The Bahamas.

“...To now create the political opportunity to investigate anybody secretly, perhaps for months on end, is terrifying.

“This is going to scare away the financial services industry because what it means is there will be no bank privacy.

“The government will be able to get into lawyers’ and clients’ business and everyone’s intimate affairs of a private nature by intercepting their e-mails and letters at the post office.

“They could go into Cable Bahamas or [BTC’s] servers and simply sit and watch and listen and read, and just gather huge amounts of information about anybody.

“I quite understand the need for reasonable abilities for the government to conduct surveillance in respect to criminal activity, but when you look at the desperate extent to which this bill goes to rape everyone’s privacy, it is shocking.”

The bill would provide for the “interception of all communications networks regardless of whether they are licensed as public or not” for a period of three months, unless renewed, including public telecommunications operators, internet providers and postal services.

In order to apply for an interception warrant, the commissioner of police, or someone acting on his behalf, would have to petition the attorney general to make an “ex parte” application to a judge in chambers.

In order to obtain an interception warrant it must be proven that the information cannot be acquired by any other means, and the attorney general would also have to be satisfied that the warrant is needed in the interests of the public or of justice.

Smith said he fears the government may use the bill for its own interests which could include taking advantage of political enemies.

“In the wrong hands...any government that victimizes its political opponents or wishes to prevent protests, can use it to terrorize political opponents, lawyers, journalists, bankers and any aspect of civil society will be potentially abused,” he said.

“It is shocking, particularly so, that it is made on the eve of a general election.

“Why is it being proposed two to three months before a general election?

“This would mean the government can pry into all of the correspondence of the Leader of the Opposition Loretta Butler-Turner, can go into the correspondence, e-mails and telephone conversations of Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Hubert Minnis, and it can go into the private correspondence of every opposition member of Parliament or senator, and it is absolutely frightening.

“It converts The Bahamas into an undemocratic dictatorship.

“It is horrifying, and I urge all Bahamians to protest it before they lose all of their privacy and freedom.”

Smith said the GBHRA has contacted international organizations such as the International Press Club and Amnesty International to get assistance on the matter.

He also said the local organizations that his group intends to form an alliance with include We March Bahamas and the Bahamas Bar Association.

More details on the alliance will be released to the public soon, he said

Smith said he is considering leading a protest against the bill, but ensured that in any event, his organization will “energetically oppose the bill”.



