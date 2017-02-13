‘Boundary cuts outrageous’

The boundary cuts and name change for Montagu is an attempt by the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) administration to win a constituency that has traditionally been a Free National Movement (FNM) stronghold, Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn said.

“I think the reasoning is an attempt by this government to remove the one seat that they have never won from the electoral process,” Lightbourn told The Nassau Guardian.

“You’ve had Montagu, which has been, as far as I am aware, a seat [for decades]. And, as I said, the PLP has never won it and now they decide to eliminate it and [Prime Minister Perry] Christie wants to suggest that there is some rationale toward renaming the constituency Free Town because it has historic significance.”

The prime minister advised the House of Assembly last Wednesday that the government accepted the changes of the Constituencies Commission, but Montagu’s name will be changed.

“The name is being changed to Free Town to honor the ancestral heritage of a major part of the constituency,” Christie said.

“The inaugural House of Assembly will be aware that Free Town was the name of a constituency in the general elections of 1968 and 1972.”

Speaking of the name change, Lightbourn said, “I think it’s ridiculous, but at the end of the day, there is nothing in a name. The names can’t change the minds of the constituents.”

He said the “gerrymandering” is much worse.

“Even worse than changing the name is the gerrymandering involved in endeavoring to split up St. Anne’s and Montagu, now Free Town, which would possibly give them (the PLP) the ability to win one of those as opposed to neither of them,” he said.

“So they’ve added 700 voters from Montagu into St. Anne’s. They’ve then moved an equivalent number from the Fox Hill area of St. Anne’s and put that into Fox Hill, and then they’ve gone to the extent of moving a section of Yamacraw to enable there to be a continuous connection all the way around to the south side of the island to include Port New Providence and Treasure Cove as a part of the St. Anne’s constituency, obviously an attempt to weaken Elizabeth by removing those two polling divisions, and putting them into St. Anne’s.”

Lightbourn added, “And then we’ve lost sight totally of the attempt, according to the prime minister, to have most constituencies with about 4,500 voters.

“Now, at this point, they can only base whatever changes they’re going to make on the register of the last election, because there are too few people who have registered to enable them to make any meaningful assessment as to whether there have been any changes in the constituencies’ numbers, but as a result of this, you got 4,500 now in Montagu, where you’ve taken 700 out of it, and now by adding those additional portions of Elizabeth into St. Anne’s, you’ve now increased the number of voters in St. Anne’s to 5,200 or 5,300 based on the last register.

“That’s outrageous. It’s clear gerrymandering.”

The Nassau Guardian reported its assessment of the boundary changes in last Friday’s edition.

Based on the report, St. Anne’s has absorbed existing polling divisions 13 and 14 of Montagu, impacting many of the residents in neighborhoods east of Village Road, including Blair Estates.

Six hundred and fifteen people voted in those polling divisions in the last general election, of which 449 cast votes for Lightbourn.

Polling divisions 13 and 14 provided Lightbourn with the strongest support of all the polls in that constituency.

A total of 4,750 people voted in Montagu in the last general election.

Lightbourn got 2,227 votes to PLP candidate Frank Smith’s 1,999 votes, a difference of 228. The Democratic National Alliance’s Ben Albury garnered 514 votes and independent candidate Graham Weatherford secured 10 votes.

No major party has named a candidate for St. Anne’s as yet, though the PLP said it expects to ratify one next week Thursday.

Lightbourn told The Nassau Guardian: “I think that the excuse the PLP always uses is, ‘Well, you all did it’.

“At some point there has got to be a change in the way we operate in this country, and clearly they don’t have any intention of doing it, but the one thing they need to be reminded of is the party that has changed the boundaries in the last five elections has lost all but one of those elections.

“They better watch out.”

The FNM previously named businessman Dionisio D’Aguilar as its candidate for Montagu.

Asked whether he intends to run as an independent, Lightbourn said, “I’m giving it serious consideration, yes, to run in Free Town.”

He said he will make a decision “hopefully within the next few days, within the next three weeks at the latest”.



