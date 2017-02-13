Six shot dead

Six men were shot dead in multiple incidents on New Providence over the weekend, leaving more families in mourning, sending police on a hunt for suspects and creating widespread worry over what many are calling a crisis that demands urgent attention.

Police reported the latest murder on Derby Road, Yellow Elder Gardens, after 8 o’clock last night.

Details of that killing were not immediately available.

The weekend murder spree started just before 9 p.m. on Friday at a park in Peardale.

Police said three men were walking at the park when a man armed with a handgun approached them and shot one of the men to death.

The second incident took place shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday at a nightclub on East Street and Lewis Street.

A man with a handgun fired several shots during an altercation, hitting two men.

One was shot dead as he attempted to leave his vehicle.

The other was taken to hospital, where he died.

The third shooting took place shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday on Dean Street.

Police reported that a group of people was attending a party, when the occupants of a blue vehicle pulled up and fired several shots into the crowd before speeding off.

Two men were shot and taken to hospital, where one died.

Shortly after 11 p.m., police reported that a man was shot dead on Graham Drive, Yellow Elder Gardens.

Police said the man was standing in front of his home when the occupants of a white Nissan shot him and sped off. The man died on the scene.

It was unclear whether these murders are connected.

Yesterday, Free National Movement candidate for Mouth Moriah Marvin Dames, the former deputy commissioner of police, called for urgent attention to be placed on the problem.

“While partisan rancor will clearly not solve the crime problem, the continued silence of the minister of national security (Dr. Bernard Nottage) and his junior minister (Keith Bell) speaks volumes,” Dames said.

“Those charged with ensuring the safety of our nation must reassure citizens, and all residents, that the situation is under control.

“However, with 25 murders already on the record, an average of one murder every two days, and a pace that, if continued, will certainly lead to another heinous murder record, making a case that the nation is secure is extremely difficult.”

Hours after his statement, last night’s murder occurred.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 919 or crime stoppers at 328-8477.

The murder count is 26 for 2017.

This time last year, there were 14 murders.



