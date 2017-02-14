Men accused of trying to rob police officer, companion

Two men who allegedly attempted to rob an off-duty policeman during his morning workout made claims of police brutality when they appeared in court yesterday.

Dameko Nottage, of Willow Street, and Sayvon Campbell, of Moonshine Drive, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt facing charges of attempted armed robbery and attempted abduction.

Prosecutors allege that Nottage and Campbell attempted to rob Deidre Charlton and Basil Collie on February 7.

The men are also accused of attempting to abduct Charlton on the same date.

Nottage and Campbell were not required to enter pleas to the charges.

The men, through their lawyers Ian Cargill and Krystal Rolle, alleged that police beat them about the body and forced them to make incriminating statements.

They have been denied bail and return to court in April.



