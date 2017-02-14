Symonette: Boundary cuts might not matter

Former Deputy Prime Minister Brent Symonette yesterday suggested the cuts made to the constituency boundaries appear to be a clear effort to help the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) at the polls in the next general election, but history has shown that when the electorate is ready for a change, such tactics are not that effective.

Last week, Prime Minister Perry Christie tabled the Constituencies Commission report in Parliament, revealing the addition of a new constituency, St. Barnabas, and deeps cuts to Montagu, which will be renamed Free Town.

The cuts to Montagu took polling divisions that went overwhelmingly for the Free National Movement (FNM) in the last election and folded them into what will be a reconstituted St. Anne’s.

Symonette, the former MP for St. Anne’s, said, “Current boundary changes created a perceptively safe seat (for) St. Anne’s, while transferring areas from St. Anne’s into Yamacraw and Fox Hill that appeared to favor current members of Parliament for [those areas].”

He added: “What they have done is, they have taken Port New Providence and Treasure Cove in the southeast of Prince Charles Drive, and put them into St. Anne’s, thereby making Yamacraw safer for [Yamacraw MP] Mrs. Melanie Griffin.

“They have also taken a lot of Blair, Village Road and made it very safe for Mr. Frank Smith.”

Smith was the PLP’s candidate for Montagu in the last general election, and is reportedly going to be ratified to run in the area again under the Free Town moniker.

Symonette said he has seen boundary cuts backfire before.

“Successive prime ministers have cut the boundaries and successive prime ministers have lost the election as a result of boundary changes,” Symonette said.

“[Former Prime Minister] Hubert Ingraham changed them the last time and he lost.

“Mr. Perry Christie changed them before, and he lost.

“Sir Lynden [Pindling] changed them in 1992, and he lost.

“People vote, not constituencies.”

He continued: “If it happened in 1992, it can very easily happen again.”

The renaming of Montagu to Free Town has received mixed reaction from the public.

Symonette said considering that Fort Montagu will be in Free Town, he doesn’t understand the name change.

“St Anne’s is a relatively new constituency,” he said.

“I would have thought that it would have been easier to get rid of the name St. Anne’s and leave Montagu there, which has been around for years.”

When tabling the report, Prime Minister Christie said the name change was for the purpose of honoring the ancestral heritage of a major part of the constituency.

FNM candidate for Montagu Dionisio D’Aguilar said last week that the name change is an attempt by the PLP to conjure up a racial issue, referring to the freeing of slaves.

Symonette said he didn’t want to talk about the race aspect.

“I hope that we get to a point in this country where race doesn’t come into everything,” he said.



