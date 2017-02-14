Roberts: D’Aguilar a crybaby, spoiled brat millionaire

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts yesterday characterized businessman and Free National Movement (FNM) candidate for Montagu Dionisio D’Aguilar as a “crybaby, spoiled brat millionaire with a gold spoon in his mouth” who, rather than complaining about boundary cuts made to his prospective constituency, “should be about campaigning and winning the hearts and minds of those he seeks to represent”.

D’Aguilar excoriated the PLP this week for deep cuts made to Montagu in the Constituencies Commission report tabled in the House of Assembly last week.

The report also revealed that Montagu will be renamed Free Town.

“They are trying to rekindle this black/white issue, where the black people were down and the white people put them down and it’s our time again; and it is so despicable,” D’Aguilar told The Nassau Guardian on Sunday.

“The PLP [is] the evil empire.

“They are doing everything in their little bag of tricks to retain power.”

Roberts shot back in a press statement: “As he runs to the media and seeks to convince Bahamians that the PLP is evil and bad for The Bahamas, D’Aguilar continues to earn profits hand over fist from his wash houses, his supermarkets and his fast food franchises; his business empire is in full expansion mode.

“In fact, notwithstanding his empty, vitriolic invective, his supreme confidence in the Christie-led government to manage this economy is tangible and evident by the expansion of his business empire.”

Roberts added: “His continued attacks on the PLP government present him with a dilemma and credibility problem, because he is challenged to explain his expanded wealth in the face of what he calls an evil and incompetent government.

“He must also explain how and why he relishes in demonizing these same black Bahamian customers and employees who continue to facilitate the expansion of his wealth, hand over fist.”

Roberts said he regards D’Aguilar’s comments as unfortunate and at odds with reality and the facts.

“The PLP’s record of empowering Bahamians from all walks of life is legendary,” Roberts said.

“Our major beneficiaries of our policy of ‘Bahamianization’, and our economic policy, are our white brothers and sisters who comprise much of the merchant class.

“A member of that merchant class is Dionisio D’Aguilar, a local business leader who has benefited much from that protectionist policy and the overall prudent management of the Bahamian economy by the PLP administration.”



