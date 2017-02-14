Lloyd laments ‘desensitization’ to crime

Following a weekend marred by seven murders, Free National Movement (FNM) South Beach candidate Jeffrey Lloyd said yesterday that many Bahamians have become “desensitized” and “dehumanized” to crime.

“We today watch young people in particular, stand around a victim in the street as if it is par for the course, as if it is a normal feature of daily living,” Lloyd said.

“It just shows you how dehumanized we have become over the years to a continuing onslaught of disrespect that has been visited upon our people, going back decades now.

“The crime commission of 1999/2000 spoke about this, spoke about the callous disregard that we have for social norms about the foundational values which have underpinned our society for many decades, and as a result, we have transmitted to our Bahamian people a certain senselessness and dishonor of their own lives.

“We are in a place of desensitization.

“We are in a place of inhumanity where we have become dehumanized.

“...This is a call now for social re-engineering at the very basic level of human existence in our land and it will take at least a generation.

“So if you’re looking for a quick fix, forget it, but we must start and we must start now.”

The 27 murders that have occurred so far this year compare to the 14 that took place during the same period last year.

Two other men were seriously injured yesterday in separate incidents — one was shot at Ross Corner and Market Street and the other was stabbed on Nassau Street.

Speaking to the silence from national security officials on the state of crime in the country, Lloyd said, “This is a government who came to the people in 2012 and said that they had the answer to crime.

“This is a government and a party that was unrelenting against the former administration, particularly the minister of national security, and had demanded his resignation because they, the former administration and the minister, were a complete failure with regard to crime.

“The Free National Movement and I, Jeffrey Lloyd, have always maintained that crime is not a political issue; crime is a social issue, crime is a public health issue.

“It is the requirement of all stakeholders to become involved in rescuing our country by ourselves, being that change which we want to see.”



