One & Only Ocean Club reopens after $30 mil. in renovations

After several months, more than $30 million worth of renovations, and closure after damage sustained during the passing of Hurricane Matthew last October, the One & Only Ocean Club reopened today, engaging a total of 435 employees.

Employees underwent an extensive retraining exercise for four weeks, with each employee having to complete 150 hours to prepare for the relaunch and reopening.

Addressing the renovation and reopening ceremony yesterday, Prime Minister Perry Christie said, “We in The Bahamas are very proud of the fact that this 55-year-old magnificent estate, which has become synonymous with the name Paradise Island, continues to be a fixture of the Bahamian landscape and that the resort, like its sister properties in other parts of the world, maintains its brand standard that is unrivaled, with a unique and distinctive flair.

“Notwithstanding the property’s attributes and service excellence, my government also recognizes that the One & Only Ocean Club is operating in an extremely competitive environment.

“The government was therefore very appreciative of the decision of OC Resort Holdings Limited to commence refurbishments some 10 months ago, with renovation of 55 rooms and suites in the Hartford Wing, expansion of the Dune Restaurant, upgrading of technology systems and improvement to landscaping, water features and other support infrastructure.

“I was pleased to know that these efforts would generate 100 new construction jobs for Bahamians over the duration, while ensuring the continued employment of the 435 employees at the resort.”

In December last year, 61 employees were terminated from the resort after constant complaints from guests about “the lack of good customer service”, according to Minister of Labour Shane Gibson.

Gibson said the 61 employees were re-evaluated and found to be underperforming.



