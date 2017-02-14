Five charged in multiple murders

Homicide detectives yesterday charged five suspects with four murders that occurred this year.

However, two of those suspects, Dwight Jones and Francisco Faubert, claimed that their electronic monitoring devices could serve as their alibis.

Jones and Faubert are accused of the murder of Benjamin Anderson at Ida Street on February 7.

Jones and Faubert, who were unrepresented, told Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt that their tracking devices would show that they were not in the area when the murder occurred.

Tearge Johnson, 22, of Second Street, The Grove, who also uses the surname Fowler, was charged with the January 17 drive-by shooting death of Jameko Ash at Second Street.

He was also accused of the attempted murders of three other men, Shawn Munroe, Teron Thompson and Axanthio Thompson, who is on bail for murder.

Micah Johnson, who was represented by Miranda Adderley, was charged with the murder of Lucius Gustave on February 7.

And Fredrico Ramsey was charged with the January 18, 2017 murder of 16-year-old Ricardo Fawkes, who was shot dead while trespassing on a property in Kemp Road.

Attorney Geoffrey Farquharson represented Ramsey.

None of the suspects were required to enter pleas to the charges and have been remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.



