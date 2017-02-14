Former boxer accused of human trafficking, rape

Retired boxer James “Killer” Coakley was yesterday remanded to prison after facing human trafficking and rape charges.

Coakley, 46, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt accused of holding a woman against her will for the purposes of sexual and labor exploitation.

Prosecutors allege that Coakley raped a woman at Cargill Creek in Andros on three occasions on December 24, 2016; December 25, 2016 and January 2, 2017.

He is also accused of trafficking the same woman between December 21 and 25, 2016 for the purposes of sexual and labor exploitation.

Coakley was not required to enter pleas to the rape charges, which will be fast-tracked to the Supreme Court for trial.

He pleaded not guilty to the trafficking charges and the case was tentatively set for trial from April 3 to 7.

Mario Gray represents Coakley and Eucal Bonaby appeared for the Crown.



