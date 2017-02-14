Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Former boxer accused of human trafficking, rape
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Feb 14, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Retired boxer James “Killer” Coakley was yesterday remanded to prison after facing human trafficking and rape charges.

Coakley, 46, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt accused of holding a woman against her will for the purposes of sexual and labor exploitation.

Prosecutors allege that Coakley raped a woman at Cargill Creek in Andros on three occasions on December 24, 2016; December 25, 2016 and January 2, 2017.

He is also accused of trafficking the same woman between December 21 and 25, 2016 for the purposes of sexual and labor exploitation.

Coakley was not required to enter pleas to the rape charges, which will be fast-tracked to the Supreme Court for trial.

He pleaded not guilty to the trafficking charges and the case was tentatively set for trial from April 3 to 7.

Mario Gray represents Coakley and Eucal Bonaby appeared for the Crown.


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 
Banner

Caribe 2016 Cleveland

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links