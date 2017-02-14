|
Toddler found in car dies
|
Published: Feb 14, 2017
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a three-year-old boy.
Reports are that around 2 p.m. yesterday the boy was found unresponsive in a vehicle parked at a pre-school on Coleman Lane off Jerome Avenue.
The child was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
There was no one in custody with regard to the investigation last night, though police said they were conducting interviews as the investigation continues.