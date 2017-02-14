Another murder, others in hospital

A man was shot shortly after 2 a.m. yesterday on West Bay Street and died in hospital, police reported.

Police said the man was shot during an altercation.

Another man was seriously injured in a stabbing incident shortly after 1 p.m. during an altercation outside a Nassau Street business establishment.

The man was transported to hospital where he was in serious condition, police said.

Police also reported a shooting yesterday afternoon at a bar on Ross Corner and Market Street that left a man and a woman in hospital.

Both were in serious condition.

The murder count is 27 for the year.



