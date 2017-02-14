COP: We are not in crisis

In the face of a rising murder count, Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade declared yesterday that it is “nonsense” to state that The Bahamas is in crisis.

Speaking about the high rate of violent crime, Greenslade said “people are getting emotional and saying things because it sounds good”.

“It is a falsehood to tell the Bahamian public and the world at large that The Bahamas is in crisis,” Greenslade said at a press conference at police headquarters.

“That I’m going to use this word, is nonsense.

“Every well meaning citizen in this country is well aware that these young people that are unfortunately dying are the young people that are pulling the trigger of a gun, or taking the blade of a knife and putting it into someone.

“These are people that are falling into the cracks of society. They did not remain in school and those who did remain, when they got out of school chose to associate with what we call the wrong type of company and this is a tit for tat. You touch my boy, I touch your boy.”

Seven people were murdered in New Providence between Friday night and yesterday morning. Another two were injured yesterday — one was stabbed and another shot. There were also other shootings in New Providence over the weekend.

There have been 27 murders in The Bahamas so for this year. This compares to 14 during the same period last year.

When asked if police plan to take drastic measures to address crime, including implementing curfews and locking down communities, Greenslade said, “Absolutely not.

“People getting emotional and just saying things because it sounds good to say; whether it is a talk show, editorial or a script, I’m going to say they should be very careful.

“I cannot go into a community where there are decent, hardworking Bahamians on their knees every day saying, ‘I’ve done the best by my child; yes, I live in what you refer to as Over-the-Hill, but I’m a decent woman or man and I’ve done the best by my chid and I have no control over him because he’s now an adult.’

“You can’t ask the commissioner of police in a democracy with any intelligence to go into communities and hit people over their head. That makes absolutely no sense.

“We are killing ourselves and lots of people are going to be very upset because it’s a difficult conversation to have.

“Yes, some drastic things should happen, but the question can’t be about how drastic is the approach by the police.

“How much more drastic would you wish us to be?

“We don’t sleep at night. Our families hardly see us.

“Everything we do, we show you. It’s on the website and we show you in person.”

Greenslade insisted that most, if not all murder victims and assailants, are involved in crime and are not targetting everyday Bahamians.

“So notwithstanding the difficulties from Thursday to now, we go back to January 1 of this year and we look at the carnage in this country,” he said.

“We continue to pursue these prolific offenders.

“They are people who continue to be in and out of the system, meaning our court system.

“Most of them, if not all, have been charged with egregious crimes over the years; many of them have grown up in circumstances where they have been offending as juveniles and continued that life of crime into adulthood.

“Please do not make the mistake in thinking that the people who we are talking about — and I want to offer the greatest respect to their families and friends — are people who are in school or in church or people doing normal things like you and [me].

“That’s not the description placed upon the victims and assailants that we are talking about.

“...Please don’t give that story to the world or the public. We have a problem; let’s not kid ourselves.

“But the problem, again, is prolific offenders who are in and out of the system who are not prepared to cease and desist in respect to their lifestyles and a life of crime.”

Greenslade maintained that he and his officers are working hard in an effort to protect communities.

He said many of the recent arrests by police were only possible with the help from the public and the hard work of police.

Minister of National Security Dr. Bernard Nottage has not addressed the public on the latest murder spree.

However, Greenslade said the minister spoke to him early yesterday regarding the weekend murders.

He did not disclose what was discussed.



