Prime Minister Perry Christie yesterday likened the recent spate of murders in New Providence to the “Wild West”, insisting that it has to do with “gangs and retaliation” and emphasized the need for increased police presence.

There were seven murders on the island between Friday night and yesterday morning.

Police also reported a stabbing on Nassau Street and a double shooting on Ross Corner and Market Street, which left three people in hospital.

Following the reopening ceremony of the One & Only Ocean Club,Christie said, “Clearly, this is a shocking development in our country.

“..It’s clearly where we will be required to do much more to have a greater capacity to meet the challenge that is now posed to us, to fully try to understand this senseless set of killings/retaliation and to have our system respond to it as quickly as possible in a very meaningful way; with a view to demonstrating that we are not going to be able to accept...this kind of contact and behavior from those who are committing it.

“It is insane. It is reminiscent of the wild west and it is something we must get control of as quickly as possible.

“Quite frankly, it really requires an effort on the part of the entire population, to understand that we are [all in] this together.

“The extent that we are going to be able to come to grips with it, minimize the amount of violence that is taking place and ultimately solve it, will be directly linked to how well we are able to work together, dedicating all the necessary resources in all the different diverse forms that is necessary.

“Not just equipping the police, arming the police with technology, but also getting into people’s homes, where parents must know [and] have a sense of what their children are doing and be able to get the kind of assistance from the home that we should ordinarily expect to happen in our country.”

The prime minister added: “This madness has to do with gangs and retaliation and where in retaliation, you are guessing who you should kill in response to who was killed.

“There is no science to it and you don’t care who are present when you are doing it.

“There must be a major response to this.

“There must be a continuous response to it and it has to be on flooding the streets with officers and equipment to be able to intercept and interdict.”

Ahead of the 2012 general election, the Progressive Liberal Party(PLP) insisted that it had the answers to the country’s crime problem.

When asked whether the PLP plans to unveil a new crime plan ahead of the approaching election, Christie said, “Whatever crime plan we have, it has to be based on dedicating a substantial number of officers to the streets and giving them the capacity to interdict the movements of people on the streets.

“You have to have a massive presence on the street; to the extent that if it is necessary it means incorporating more police officers.

“It means, if necessary, incorporate the defense force in complementary ways.

“But it means dedicating all that is necessary to bring this madness to a halt.

“So when you ask about a crime plan, we all know that you can not control the mind of someone who is intent on killing, or who is being induced to do so through their association with gangs.

“But we are able to know that they have to go from point to point and we have to dedicate the resources immediately, day and night, to intercept them as they are moving point to point.

“One way or the other that has to be done in a more meaningful way.

“I’ve always known it. I’ve always believed it and it has to be the order of the day.”

The murder count is 27 for 2017.

This time last year, there were 14 murders.



