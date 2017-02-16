Lauren Higgs named Lady Sassoon Golden Heart Award winner

The 53rd Annual Heart Ball was held this past weekend at the Melia Nassau Beach Resort. It was a glittering evening for all who attended. But it was a very special evening for one of those present.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Lady Sassoon Golden Heart Award, which was presented to Lauren Higgs for her community service in helping the poor.

Chairman of the Sir Victor Sassoon (Bahamas) Heart Foundation R.E. Barnes presented the Golden Heart Award to Higgs. He noted that the Golden Heart Award is given to someone who has given of self to help her fellow man. The foundation started the Golden Heart Award as a way to recognize members of the community who go beyond the norm to help others.

The nominations for the award are made by the public to recognize the role and the contributions that the winner has made in serving the public. Barnes noted that a great many nominations had come in to support Higgs’ nomination. She clearly has touched a large number of people.

Higgs thanked Barnes and the Sassoon Heart Foundation for the recognition of being the 49th recipient of the Golden Heart Award. She also wanted to give special thanks to the Spanish Wells Methodist Church and the ladies committee which so capably assisted with the running of the soup kitchen at Trinity Methodist Church.

Lauren Higgs was born in Nassau, and while she has lived on several of the Family Islands, Nassau is once again her home. She is the wife of Rev. William R. Higgs of Trinity Methodist Church. They have two children, Rory Higgs and Kara Higgs-Smith; and they have one grandchild.

Lauren Higgs and her three sisters all learned from the start to help others. So it is not unusual to hear her say, “You’ve just got to do what you can for people.”

Higgs’ family roots go back to Long Island and Abaco. For a while she taught pre-school and worked in the public sector in business. She and her husband served the church in Jamaica for a couple of years before returning to The Bahamas and living in Spanish Wells, Eleuthera and Harbour Island.

Higgs and her husband were in Spanish Wells for eight years and there they worked to build a new sanctuary and ministered to those on the island. She spoke of caring for those in need, the sick and the elderly and she practiced what she preached.

Eighteen years ago Rev. William and Lauren Higgs returned to Nassau. This was to mark a significant change in her life, as she looked around Nassau and saw the need to help so many people in need in the capital city. The church started a fledgling outreach ministry and she began to organize a soup kitchen to help the hungry she saw on the streets every day.

Every nominating letter spoke of Higgs’ organizing skills and her determination that inspired those around her to contribute to helping those whose lives were not progressing as they might have hoped.

One of her supporters noted, “To fully understand Mrs Higgs’ inner drive is to understand her capacity and ability in dealing with all matters of preparing food, serving food, feeding people, raising funds and gathering sponsors. All of this she does with style, determination and great zeal.”

From that commitment to help the poor has risen an effort that feeds thousands of people every year. Not only do Higgs and her supporters help to feed the poor, they also help children heading back to school every August. They make sure the children of those in need have what they must for the start of the school year. Back to school packs are provided for the children.

The Cancer Society has also felt the touch of Higgs and her group. In December, they provided a warm meal for those in town from the Family Islands for radiation and chemotherapy treatments. Toiletries and a warm meal were a much-needed boost for those in town. The church provides a warm meal every week to the cancer care center.

Under Higgs’ leadership there is also a Christmas party at Trinity Methodist for those in need. Children and adults receive gifts as well as grocery and toiletry bags. The Outreach Ministry under the guidance of Higgs gets the entire church involved with helping those less fortunate.

Sometimes it just takes that one special person to help muster people to act. Lauren Higgs is one of those special people who inspire people to do their best for others.

As the chairman of the Sassoon Heart Foundation, Barnes noted in presenting the Golden Heart Award that the Golden Heart Award is given to someone who works selflessly for the betterment of their fellow man. Lauren Higgs is one of those people who inspire others under her leadership to help those in need without regard to who they are or what problems they may be having.

It is a calling that Higgs responded to and of which she has the good heart to take on and commit herself to completely.



