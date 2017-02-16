Date:
Man cleared of sex with minor charge
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: Feb 16, 2017

A jury on Wednesday unanimously cleared a man of having sex with a minor.

A nine-member jury did not believe that Reuben Bain, 41, had unlawful sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old from April to September of 2011.

The virtual complainant, now 20, made allegations of statutory rape against Bain after her mother grilled her when she came home at 4 a.m.

The teenager’s mother confirmed that the girl was sexually active when she took her to a doctor.

The girl named Bain, a family friend, as her sexual partner when questioned by her mother.

Bain denied the allegations against him.

Devard Francis represented Bain and Linda Evans prosecuted.


